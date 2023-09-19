https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/explorers-make-first-detailed-search-of-wwii-battle-of-midway-shipwrecks-site-1113483116.html

Explorers Make First Detailed Search of WWII Battle of Midway Shipwrecks Site

The researchers took about 43 hours to observe the site, much of which has essentially stayed a mystery since June of 1942.

A team of researchers have captured unprecedented images of three World War II shipwrecks lost during the Battle of Midway, as well as the first close-up photos of the Japanese Imperial Navy’s Akagi (IJN), an aircraft carrier. The team was led by the nonprofit group Ocean Exploration Trust aboard the vessel Nautilus.The team was able to conduct the first visual survey of the Akagi, the IJN Kaga, and of the United States Ship Yorktown, which was first located 25 years ago.During the battle the Japanese also lost four aircraft carriers, one cruiser, and hundreds of aircraft while the US lost one carrier, one destroyer and 144 aircraft. The research dives were launched and closed with protocol ceremonies in order to honor the site, as well as those whose lives were lost and the families and communities the individuals belonged to, the release stated. The Battle of Midway took place over several days in June of 1942, about 1,300 miles northwest of Honolulu, Hawaii.The team completed their surveys below more than 16,000 feet (5,100 meters) during three separate deployments, and took about 43 hours to survey the three wrecks. The mission was livestreamed for the public to view the shipwrecks, and allowed for archeologists from Japan, the US and over 100 experts across the globe to connect to the ship operations.“During over 43 hours at depth, we methodically circumnavigated these historic wrecks, bringing to light many features in great detail, including their armament, battle, and sinking-related damage. Many anti-aircraft guns were still pointing up, providing clues about the final moments on these iconic ships,” Wagner added.

