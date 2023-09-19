https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/general-debate-at-78th-united-nations-general-assembly-day-1-1113495437.html
General Debate at 78th United Nations General Assembly: Day 1
Sputnik is live as the General Debate of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly begins in New York.
Sputnik is live as the General Debate of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) begins in New York. More than 140 heads of state and government will participate in the UNGA High Level Week.The UNGA High Level Week is taking place from September 19 to 26.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
General Debate at 78th United Nations General Assembly: Day 1
The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly is being held from September 19 to 26 in New York.
Sputnik is live as the General Debate of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) begins in New York. More than 140 heads of state and government will participate in the UNGA High Level Week.
The UNGA High Level Week is taking place from September 19 to 26.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!