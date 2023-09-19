https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/how-uaw-strike-anti-cop-city-activists-demonstrate-organizing-lessons-1113478855.html

How UAW Strike, Anti-Cop-City Activists Demonstrate Organizing Lessons

How UAW Strike, Anti-Cop-City Activists Demonstrate Organizing Lessons

Federal Judge Declares DACA Illegal, Political Crisis in Guatemala Deepens, Report on Displacement for Mines in the Congo

2023-09-19T04:15+0000

2023-09-19T04:15+0000

2023-09-19T11:47+0000

by any means necessary

radio

immigration

guatemala

drc

cop city

uaw

nfl

ncaa

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113478694_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e646f7a07aa060d9f573b93e16a3f7bc.png

How UAW Strike, Anti-Cop-City Activists Demonstrate Organizing Lessons Federal Judge Declares DACA Illegal, Political Crisis in Guatemala Deepens, Report on Displacement for Mines in the Congo

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC, a blogger at asylumist.com, and author of the book “Asylumist: How to Seek Asylum in the United States and Keep Your Sanity” to discuss a federal judge declaring the DACA program illegal on grounds of executive overreach, how this could have been avoided if the DREAM Act had been passed by Congress, and how immigration policy may be affected by the ongoing 2024 presidential campaign.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to discuss the suspension of the governmental transition between president-elect Bernardo Arévalo and outgoing President Alejandro Giammattei after raids on electoral offices by the State Attorney General’s office, why the office decided to take this action and how it connects to ongoing aftermath of Arevalo’s election, and what comes next for Arevalo and Guatemala as attempts to delegitimize Guatemala’s election continue.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kambale Musavuli, activist, writer, & analyst with the Center for Research on the Congo-Kinshasa to discuss a report from Amnesty International alleging that communities in the Congo are being displaced to make rooms for mines, how the military is involved in the displacement of communities on behalf of corporations which want to mine areas for minerals like cobalt, and how these developments are connected to other events on the African continent.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss the ongoing strike by United Auto Workers at the big three auto companies and ongoing efforts to stop the “Cop City” facility in Atlanta and how both demonstrate principles of organizing, the success of University of Colorado Boulder football under coach Deion Sanders and the Washington Commanders’ success under offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and comments by Donald Trump blaming “liberal jews” for voting for the destruction of the US and Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

guatemala

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, daca program, dream act, immigration policy, 2024 presidential campaign, report from amnesty international, strike by united auto workers