https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/hunter-biden-sues-irs-in-plot-to-embarrass-him-1113476930.html

Hunter Biden Sues IRS in Plot to Embarrass Him

Hunter Biden Sues IRS in Plot to Embarrass Him

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Hunter Biden suing the IRS.

2023-09-19T04:00+0000

2023-09-19T04:00+0000

2023-09-19T11:01+0000

the final countdown

radio

hunter biden

irs

texas

us united auto workers (uaw)

volodymyr zelensky

joe biden

unga

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/13/1113489979_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_05b0d624d0951f31cdff468f00fca30e.jpg

Hunter Biden Sues IRS in Plot to 'Embarrass' Him On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Hunter Biden suing the IRS.

Steve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill MediaDan Kovalik - Human and Labor Rights Lawyer, Professor at the University of PittsburghJeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and authorEsteban Carrillo - Latin American journalist, Editor of The CradleThe show kicks off with attorney & CEO Steve Gill joins The Final Countdown to share his perspective on Hunter Biden suing the IRS and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton being acquitted on several impeachment charges.Then, Human and Labor Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik provides his expertise on the ongoing UAW strikes as it enters Day 4 with no agreement yet.The second hour begins with Jeremy Kuzmarov, Editor for CovertAction Magazine, and author weighing in on the upcoming meeting between Ukrainian President Zelensky and US President Biden in Washington.The show closes with Latin American journalist and Editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo sharing his insights on the prisoner swap between Iran and the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

texas

ukraine

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

the final countdown, hunter biden suing the irs, texas attorney general ken paxton, uaw strikes, meeting between zelensky and biden