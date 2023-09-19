International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/hunter-biden-sues-irs-in-plot-to-embarrass-him-1113476930.html
Hunter Biden Sues IRS in Plot to Embarrass Him
Hunter Biden Sues IRS in Plot to Embarrass Him
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Hunter Biden suing the IRS.
2023-09-19T04:00+0000
2023-09-19T11:01+0000
the final countdown
radio
hunter biden
irs
texas
us united auto workers (uaw)
volodymyr zelensky
joe biden
unga
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/13/1113489979_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_05b0d624d0951f31cdff468f00fca30e.jpg
Hunter Biden Sues IRS in Plot to 'Embarrass' Him
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Hunter Biden suing the IRS.
Steve Gill - Attorney &amp; CEO of Gill MediaDan Kovalik - Human and Labor Rights Lawyer, Professor at the University of PittsburghJeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and authorEsteban Carrillo - Latin American journalist, Editor of The CradleThe show kicks off with attorney &amp; CEO Steve Gill joins The Final Countdown to share his perspective on Hunter Biden suing the IRS and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton being acquitted on several impeachment charges.Then, Human and Labor Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik provides his expertise on the ongoing UAW strikes as it enters Day 4 with no agreement yet.The second hour begins with Jeremy Kuzmarov, Editor for CovertAction Magazine, and author weighing in on the upcoming meeting between Ukrainian President Zelensky and US President Biden in Washington.The show closes with Latin American journalist and Editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo sharing his insights on the prisoner swap between Iran and the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
texas
ukraine
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/13/1113489979_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0772c7aa226ab0d37fc58e7d8969140e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, hunter biden suing the irs, texas attorney general ken paxton, uaw strikes, meeting between zelensky and biden
the final countdown, hunter biden suing the irs, texas attorney general ken paxton, uaw strikes, meeting between zelensky and biden

Hunter Biden Sues IRS in Plot to Embarrass Him

04:00 GMT 19.09.2023 (Updated: 11:01 GMT 19.09.2023)
The Final Countdown
Hunter Biden Sues IRS in Plot to 'Embarrass' Him
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
Angie Wong
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Hunter Biden suing the IRS.
Steve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill Media
Dan Kovalik - Human and Labor Rights Lawyer, Professor at the University of Pittsburgh
Jeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and author
Esteban Carrillo - Latin American journalist, Editor of The Cradle
The show kicks off with attorney & CEO Steve Gill joins The Final Countdown to share his perspective on Hunter Biden suing the IRS and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton being acquitted on several impeachment charges.
Then, Human and Labor Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik provides his expertise on the ongoing UAW strikes as it enters Day 4 with no agreement yet.
The second hour begins with Jeremy Kuzmarov, Editor for CovertAction Magazine, and author weighing in on the upcoming meeting between Ukrainian President Zelensky and US President Biden in Washington.
The show closes with Latin American journalist and Editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo sharing his insights on the prisoner swap between Iran and the US.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала