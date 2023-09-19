https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/india-canada-hit-pause-on-trade-talks-expel-diplomats-amid-khalistan-spat-1113487152.html

India, Canada Hit Pause on Trade Talks, Expel Diplomats Amid Khalistan Spat

Trade negotiations between India and Canada have been frozen due to disagreements on “certain issues”, said New Delhi’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has confirmed that the ongoing trade negotiations with Canada have been frozen due to disagreements on “certain issues”.There had been earlier indications that the talks might have hit a pause, when previously in September, Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma told journalists that the Canadian side had argued for the need to take a break.Also, this month, media sources had cited a spokesperson for Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng as saying that, “At this time, we are postponing the upcoming trade mission to India.” The five-day mission led by Mary Ng was scheduled to begin on October 9.Tit-For-Tat Diplomatic SpatNew Delhi expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in response to a similar move by Ottawa, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The day before, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said that Ottawa had expelled an Indian diplomat after a "link" was allegedly discovered between the Indian government and the murder of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who headed a secessionist group known as the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), earlier this year.Indignant Indian officials on Tuesday vehemently dismissed the "absurd" allegations."Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister, and were completely rejected. We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law,” the MEA said, adding:India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier expressed concerns about the upsurge in Khalistani activities in Canada during his bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which took place on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Delhi on 9-10 September.Modi told Trudeau that "extremist elements" were "promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship,” as per the Federal Ministry of External Affairs.Last year, India made a demarche to the Canadian government, asking it to stop the Khalistan referendum from being organized by a banned group in Ontario. Ahead of the Modi-Trudeau meeting at the G20, the banned 'Sikhs for Justice', led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, declared a designated terrorist by the Government of India in 2020, held the Khalistan referendum at a gurdwara in British Columbia, Canada.

