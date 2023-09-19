https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/iran-prisoner-exchange-swap-completed-african-nations-sign-defense-pact-uaw-strike-1113480739.html

A group of West African nations have signed a security pact which will make it difficult for neocolonial powers to act against the new government in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine and Russia. The Senate armed services committee is aggressively investigating Elon Musk. Mark Sleboda says that this is a cautionary tale in the feedback loop between politicians and the media. This investigation is based on media disinformation and lies. He says that Musk was prohibited by US sanctions from acting in the manner that the US military had requested. Also, Russia attacked Ukraine's stores of depleted uranium weapons.EJ Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss foreign policy. A group of West African nations have signed a security pact which will make it difficult for neo colonial powers to act against the new government in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso. EJ Magnier says that the principal aim is to get rid of colonial France. He says that Africa is rising and trying to come together to form an alliance and reject the French military presence and exploitation of resources. He also sees this type of alliance growing.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss China. US military leaders say that the infamous Chinese spy balloon was not actually spying. Dr. Gerald Horne says that the result of the balloon episode caused US leaders to stream into Beijing to try and mitigate the damage. He also says that there is a global shift of international forces away from US imperialism. Also, he relates the meeting between Chairman Kim of North Korea and President Putin to the shift away from US hegemony.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The UAW strike reflects the dilemma of trying to industrialize the US. Dr. Linwood Tauheed says that neoliberal oligarchs try to decrease wages while increasing the cost of living and these two things do not work together. Also, the three major automakers have increased profit by 90 percent over the last few years.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The prisoner exchange deal between the United States and Iran has been consummated as the US released prisoners is on the way back. Laith Marouf says that Iran is treating the citizens of the West the way its citizens are treated which shows that it is a sovereign entity. Also, the money that was returned was funds owed to Iran in return for oil that was supplied to them. The "cop city" is in a Black community and the police will get subsidized housing.Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to discuss the 2024 election. A number of Democratic operatives are pushing to replace Kamala Harris as the 2024 VP nominee. Misty Winston says that the conversation about replacing Joe Biden is the more pressing issue. She also says that using Kamala's race as a defense actually damages the argument of those who really suffer from discrimination.Craig Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US has intensified its sanctions on Nicaragua and Hawaiian citizens suffering from wildfires and their needs are being ignored. Craig Jardula says that the US has a long history of usurping the interests of Nicaragua. Craig is also working on a documentary about the fires that destroyed communities in Hawaii. He says that the Hawaiian people are not getting answers about the fires on their island.Jacqueline Luqman, co-host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik as well as the weekly Black Power Media show, Luqman Nation, and organizer of the Mid-Atlantic Region of the Black Alliance for Peace, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Jackie Luqman writes that a system that is not fair for some people can't be trusted for anyone. Jackie says that even "Proud Boys" members have been the victim of the racist judicial system in the US. The only person of color in the group was the only one whose sentence was increased with a terrorism enhancement.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

