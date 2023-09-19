https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/kremlin-calls-on-yerevan-baku-to-adhere-to-trilateral-agreements-on-karabakh-1113498289.html

Kremlin Calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to Adhere to Trilateral Agreements on Karabakh

Russia calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to adhere to trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday after Baku launched a military operation in the breakaway region.

“The only substantive basis is the trilateral documents of two and three years ago, which were signed between Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, so we urge everyone to follow the provisions of these documents and, naturally, taking into account those new realities, this means the fact of recognition by the Armenian side of the territory of Azerbaijan as of 1991,” Peskov told reporters.The spokesman added that the opportunity to reach a political and diplomatic solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict still “exists.”Russia, Armenia So Far Did Not Have Contacts at High LevelRussian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not have any contacts after Pashinyan's letter, Peskov stated.Earlier in September, Putin said that he received a letter from Pashinyan, and that Russia has no problems with Armenia.Russian Military in Touch With Baku, Yerevan, High-Level Contacts PossibleThe Russian military is in contact with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides, and contacts at the highest level are also possible, Peskov stressed.The Russian military is trying to return the process in Nagorno-Karabakh to a political and diplomatic track, Peskov emphasized. Azerbaijani Military Needs to Ensure Safety of Civilians in KarabakhThe Azerbaijani armed forces have to ensure security of the Armenian civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh after Baku launched a military operation in the region, Peskov highlighted.Kremlin Regrets About Civilian Casualties in Nagorno-KarabakhThe Kremlin regrets about civilian casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh after resumption of hostilities on Tuesday, the spokesman said.Kremlin Says Can Not Confirm if Baku Notified Moscow About Operation in KarabakhThe Kremlin spokesman said that he cannot confirm if Azerbaijan notified Russia about its decision to launch a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh beforehand.The spokesman also stated that the Kremlin is unaware of any threats to Russian peacekeepers in the region, adding that the issue is “among priorities” in the current situation.Kremlin on 'Turn of US' to Settle Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh: There Should Be No TurnsThere should not be any turns at attempting to settle the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as concrete efforts are needed on the basis of a legal framework, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.Earlier in the day, Armenian Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan said that "it is the US's turn" to take measures to protect civilians in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region amid the recent escalation resulting from what Azerbaijan calls "anti-terrorist activities" of its military.

