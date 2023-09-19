https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/kremlin-calls-on-yerevan-baku-to-adhere-to-trilateral-agreements-on-karabakh-1113498289.html
Kremlin Calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to Adhere to Trilateral Agreements on Karabakh
Kremlin Calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to Adhere to Trilateral Agreements on Karabakh
Russia calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to adhere to trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday after Baku launched a military operation in the breakaway region.
2023-09-19T15:22+0000
2023-09-19T15:22+0000
2023-09-19T15:52+0000
world
nagorno-karabakh
azerbaijan
baku
dmitry peskov
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112320936_0:106:3265:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_94cb76f524fa1090b130def879587e39.jpg
“The only substantive basis is the trilateral documents of two and three years ago, which were signed between Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, so we urge everyone to follow the provisions of these documents and, naturally, taking into account those new realities, this means the fact of recognition by the Armenian side of the territory of Azerbaijan as of 1991,” Peskov told reporters.The spokesman added that the opportunity to reach a political and diplomatic solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict still “exists.”Russia, Armenia So Far Did Not Have Contacts at High LevelRussian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not have any contacts after Pashinyan's letter, Peskov stated.Earlier in September, Putin said that he received a letter from Pashinyan, and that Russia has no problems with Armenia.Russian Military in Touch With Baku, Yerevan, High-Level Contacts PossibleThe Russian military is in contact with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides, and contacts at the highest level are also possible, Peskov stressed.The Russian military is trying to return the process in Nagorno-Karabakh to a political and diplomatic track, Peskov emphasized. Azerbaijani Military Needs to Ensure Safety of Civilians in KarabakhThe Azerbaijani armed forces have to ensure security of the Armenian civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh after Baku launched a military operation in the region, Peskov highlighted.Kremlin Regrets About Civilian Casualties in Nagorno-KarabakhThe Kremlin regrets about civilian casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh after resumption of hostilities on Tuesday, the spokesman said.Kremlin Says Can Not Confirm if Baku Notified Moscow About Operation in KarabakhThe Kremlin spokesman said that he cannot confirm if Azerbaijan notified Russia about its decision to launch a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh beforehand.The spokesman also stated that the Kremlin is unaware of any threats to Russian peacekeepers in the region, adding that the issue is “among priorities” in the current situation.Kremlin on 'Turn of US' to Settle Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh: There Should Be No TurnsThere should not be any turns at attempting to settle the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as concrete efforts are needed on the basis of a legal framework, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.Earlier in the day, Armenian Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan said that "it is the US's turn" to take measures to protect civilians in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region amid the recent escalation resulting from what Azerbaijan calls "anti-terrorist activities" of its military.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/azerbaijan-launches-anti-terrorist-activities-in-nagorno-karabakh---defense-ministry-1113489403.html
nagorno-karabakh
azerbaijan
baku
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112320936_268:0:2999:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a760c5f3b542d524bae8786062ad4323.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
anti-terrorist activities, nagorno-karabakh, russia, peskov, karabakh, baku and yerevan, baku-yerevan, azerbaijan, armenia, azerbaijan-armenia, azerbaijan-armenia war, azerbaijan-armenia conflict, nagorno-karabakh conflict, nagorno-karabakh war, nagorno-karabakh crisis
anti-terrorist activities, nagorno-karabakh, russia, peskov, karabakh, baku and yerevan, baku-yerevan, azerbaijan, armenia, azerbaijan-armenia, azerbaijan-armenia war, azerbaijan-armenia conflict, nagorno-karabakh conflict, nagorno-karabakh war, nagorno-karabakh crisis
Kremlin Calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to Adhere to Trilateral Agreements on Karabakh
15:22 GMT 19.09.2023 (Updated: 15:52 GMT 19.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to adhere to trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday after Baku launched a military operation in the breakaway region.
“The only substantive basis is the trilateral documents of two and three years ago, which were signed between Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, so we urge everyone to follow the provisions of these documents and, naturally, taking into account those new realities, this means the fact of recognition by the Armenian side of the territory of Azerbaijan as of 1991,” Peskov told reporters.
The spokesman added that the opportunity to reach a political and diplomatic solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict still “exists.”
“The main thing is to convince both Yerevan and Baku to abandon use of force and sit down at the negotiating table,” Peskov said.
Russia, Armenia So Far Did Not Have Contacts at High Level
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not have any contacts after Pashinyan's letter, Peskov stated.
Earlier in September, Putin said that he received a letter from Pashinyan, and that Russia has no problems with Armenia.
"Indeed, there was a detailed letter stating the point of view of the Armenian side to what is happening. At that time, there was actually... work on resuming the delivery of humanitarian aid to Karabakh. And to our satisfaction, as of yesterday, this work was successful. The first batch went in two directions through the Aghdam and Lachin roads, but unfortunately this did not prevent the resumption of hostilities. There have been no other contacts since then," the spokesman said in response to a question about whether there were any other contacts between Putin and Pashinyan besides the letter sent earlier by the Armenian politician.
Russian Military in Touch With Baku, Yerevan, High-Level Contacts Possible
The Russian military is in contact with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides, and contacts at the highest level are also possible, Peskov stressed.
"First of all, contacts are now being carried out through our military, through other departments. Communication at a higher level is also consistent. As soon as final agreements are reached, we will inform you immediately, including about possible contacts at the highest level," the spokesman told reporters, commenting on whether contacts with Baku and Yerevan are planned in the coming hours.
The Russian military is trying to return the process in Nagorno-Karabakh to a political and diplomatic track, Peskov emphasized.
"Of course, our military is now working to return the settlement process to the political and diplomatic track, for this the only substantive basis are the trilateral documents of two and three years ago," the spokesman stated.
Azerbaijani Military Needs to Ensure Safety of Civilians in Karabakh
The Azerbaijani armed forces have to ensure security of the Armenian civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh after Baku launched a military operation in the region, Peskov highlighted.
“The first thing for us amid the military operation carried out by the armed forces of Azerbaijan is ensuring the safety of the civilian population of Karabakh, we are, of course, talking about the Armenian population. All necessary measures must be taken for this," the spokesman told reporters.
Kremlin Regrets About Civilian Casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh
The Kremlin regrets about civilian casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh after resumption of hostilities on Tuesday, the spokesman said.
“Hard work is underway now, the main thing is to ensure the safety of people in Karabakh and prevent casualties. We learn with regret the news that there are already such casualties," Peskov told reporters, adding that hostilities is a serious challenge for civilians.
Kremlin Says Can Not Confirm if Baku Notified Moscow About Operation in Karabakh
The Kremlin spokesman said that he cannot confirm if Azerbaijan notified Russia about its decision to launch a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh beforehand.
"I cannot confirm that we were notified in advance," Peskov told reporters.
The spokesman also stated that the Kremlin is unaware of any threats to Russian peacekeepers in the region, adding that the issue is “among priorities” in the current situation.
“As for increasing our contingent of peacekeepers, this decision is first of all formulated by our military, and, of course, this is subject to agreement with all countries,” Peskov said.
Kremlin on 'Turn of US' to Settle Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh: There Should Be No Turns
There should not be any turns at attempting to settle the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as concrete efforts are needed on the basis of a legal framework, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.
Earlier in the day, Armenian Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan said that "it is the US's turn" to take measures to protect civilians in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region amid the recent escalation resulting from what Azerbaijan calls "anti-terrorist activities" of its military.
"There should not be any taking turns here. There should be concrete efforts based on a real, tangible legal framework that makes it possible to reach a peaceful settlement. There is such a possibility, from our point of view. These are the very agreements on which we base our actions. We continue our contacts with both Baku and Yerevan," Peskov told a briefing.