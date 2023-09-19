International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
NATO Admits Russia Tried to Prevent War, Trump Blames Pelosi for Jan 6th, and Sanctions on Niger
NATO Admits Russia Tried to Prevent War, Trump Blames Pelosi for Jan 6th, and Sanctions on Niger
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including a US F-35 fighter jet missing after pilot ejects during a so-called 'mishap', and Hunter Biden suing the IRS.
NATO Admits Russia Tried to Prevent War, Trump Blames Pelosi for Jan 6th, and Sanctions on Niger
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including a US F-35 fighter jet missing after pilot ejects during a so-called 'mishap', and Hunter Biden suing the IRS.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:10 GMT 19.09.2023 (Updated: 11:20 GMT 19.09.2023)
NATO Admits Russia Tried to Prevent War, Trump Blames Pelosi for Jan 6th, and Sanctions on Niger
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including a US F-35 fighter jet missing after pilot ejects during a so-called 'mishap', and Hunter Biden suing the IRS.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Ethno Political Cleansing of Eastern Ukraine, General Mark Milley Discussed Ukraine's Goals, and The Accidental President

Alex Krainer - Author of The Grand Deception & Hedge Fund Manager | The Media Start Hyping COVID-19 Again, The Public Trust with Government is Forever Broken, and Recalling the 2020 lockdowns in the South of France
Koffi Kouakou - Africa Analyst and Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of Johannesburg | France Will Now Have to Pay Fair Price for Niger's Uranium, African Countries Unite to Defend Against Foreign Intervention, and Getting Rid of French Colonialism in Africa

Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist and Author | Trump Blames Nancy Pelosi for January 6th, No One Knows Who is Running the White House, and The Democrats are Stuck with Kamala Harris

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Mark Sleboda about one of President Zelensky's past sketches making fun of people in Crimea, the media pretending Ukraine is not losing the conflict against Russia, and the few fringe voices in the US Congress, against America funding the war in Ukraine. Mark talked about not having confidence in the American Congress and General Milley discussed "the long war" in Ukraine. Mark explained the recent comments by Jens Stoltenberg and how NATO has blood on its hands for the losses in Ukraine.

Rachel spoke with Alex Krainer about the mask mandates returning in America, the media start to discuss COVID-19 cases, and peaceful noncompliance. Alex examined the recent media headlines on COVID-19 and how the public will likely not comply with another round of COVID related lockdowns.

In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Koffi Kouakou about Russia's warning of foreign intervention in Niger, ECOWAS is not liked by Africans, and the security pact recently signed by three African countries. Koffi spoke about President Macron and how ridiculed he has become in Africa. Koffi talked about the French ambassador and how President Macron has placed the ambassadors' life in danger.

Rachel spoke with Daniel Lazare about the current state of America, America ruled by the elderly, and how multiple factors have gone bad for Joe Biden. Daniel explained how terrible Joe Biden has been as President and the Democrats are stuck with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
