https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/nato-admits-russia-tried-to-prevent-war-trump-blames-pelosi-for-jan-6th-and-sanctions-on-niger-1113479996.html

NATO Admits Russia Tried to Prevent War, Trump Blames Pelosi for Jan 6th, and Sanctions on Niger

NATO Admits Russia Tried to Prevent War, Trump Blames Pelosi for Jan 6th, and Sanctions on Niger

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including a US F-35 fighter jet missing after pilot ejects during a so-called 'mishap', and Hunter Biden suing the IRS.

2023-09-19T04:10+0000

2023-09-19T04:10+0000

2023-09-19T11:20+0000

the backstory

economic community of west african states (ecowas)

covid-19

nigeria

niger

nato

radio

nancy pelosi

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113480245_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fbd469b277c6acd364317b394d786af4.png

NATO Admits Russia Tried to Prevent War, Trump Blames Pelosi for Jan 6th, and Sanctions on Niger On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including a US F-35 fighter jet missing after pilot ejects during a so-called 'mishap', and Hunter Biden suing the IRS.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Ethno Political Cleansing of Eastern Ukraine, General Mark Milley Discussed Ukraine's Goals, and The Accidental President Alex Krainer - Author of The Grand Deception & Hedge Fund Manager | The Media Start Hyping COVID-19 Again, The Public Trust with Government is Forever Broken, and Recalling the 2020 lockdowns in the South of FranceKoffi Kouakou - Africa Analyst and Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of Johannesburg | France Will Now Have to Pay Fair Price for Niger's Uranium, African Countries Unite to Defend Against Foreign Intervention, and Getting Rid of French Colonialism in AfricaDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist and Author | Trump Blames Nancy Pelosi for January 6th, No One Knows Who is Running the White House, and The Democrats are Stuck with Kamala Harris In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Mark Sleboda about one of President Zelensky's past sketches making fun of people in Crimea, the media pretending Ukraine is not losing the conflict against Russia, and the few fringe voices in the US Congress, against America funding the war in Ukraine. Mark talked about not having confidence in the American Congress and General Milley discussed "the long war" in Ukraine. Mark explained the recent comments by Jens Stoltenberg and how NATO has blood on its hands for the losses in Ukraine.Rachel spoke with Alex Krainer about the mask mandates returning in America, the media start to discuss COVID-19 cases, and peaceful noncompliance. Alex examined the recent media headlines on COVID-19 and how the public will likely not comply with another round of COVID related lockdowns.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Koffi Kouakou about Russia's warning of foreign intervention in Niger, ECOWAS is not liked by Africans, and the security pact recently signed by three African countries. Koffi spoke about President Macron and how ridiculed he has become in Africa. Koffi talked about the French ambassador and how President Macron has placed the ambassadors' life in danger.Rachel spoke with Daniel Lazare about the current state of America, America ruled by the elderly, and how multiple factors have gone bad for Joe Biden. Daniel explained how terrible Joe Biden has been as President and the Democrats are stuck with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

nigeria

niger

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, f-35 fighter jet missing, hunter biden suing the irs, ethno cleansing in eastern ukraine, general mark milley, 2020 lockdowns, foreign intervention in africa