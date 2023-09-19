https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/rudy-giulianis-ex-lawyers-sue-him-over-alleged-14mln-in-unpaid-legal-bills-1113487236.html
Rudy Giuliani's Ex-Lawyers Sue Him Over Alleged $1.4Mln In Unpaid Legal Bills
Rudy Giuliani's Ex-Lawyers Sue Him Over Alleged $1.4Mln In Unpaid Legal Bills
Former legal representatives of Rudy Giulian have started legal proceedings against him, seeking payment of about $1.4Mln in purported unsettled legal fees.
2023-09-19T11:31+0000
2023-09-19T11:31+0000
2023-09-19T11:31+0000
americas
newsfeed
rudy giuliani
donald trump
fani willis
washington
new york
cnn
georgia
congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082273384_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_754feb054dc17e2f5fc6d59680ad0925.jpg
Former legal representatives of Rudy Giuliani, a long-standing and one-time legal counsel to ex-President Donald Trump, have started legal proceedings against him, seeking payment of about $1.4Mln in purported unsettled legal fees.Robert Costello, an associate at the Davidoff Hutcher & Citron law firm, filed a case in a New York state court against Giuliani. He alleges Giuliani pledged to pay for the firm's legal service bills that accrued between November 2019 and July 2023 but only paid $214,000, leaving $1,360,196.10 unpaid.On several occasions, Costello and the legal team acted as Giuliani's counsel, notably during investigations conducted by both Congress and special counsel Jack Smith into the events of the 6 January 2021 storming of the Capitol. They also represented him in matters concerning Fulton County, Georgia., where District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating a supposed plot to cancel election results in the state.Alongside his two continuing criminal cases, Giuliani is embroiled in three defamation lawsuits stemming from remarks he made to assist Trump in contesting the 2020 election outcome.These actions comprise two claims made by voting equipment companies and another by a mother-daughter duo who were acting as election workers in Georgia. Giuliani is also entangled in professional misconduct proceedings in New York and Washington.During the latest court hearings, Giuliani's legal team emphasized his financial constraints, highlighting his inability to meet outstanding financial obligations. They also pointed out a cessation of support from Trump's political action committee, which initially allocated $400,000 this year to assist in maintaining his records as evidence for ongoing litigations.Media sources reported Giuliani and his attorney's visit to Trump in Florida to solicit financial assistance regarding his legal fees. It was said that the former President consented to help, though verbally, but he fell short of disclosing a specific amount or timeline for such a promise.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220216/rudy-giuliani-claims-he-has-evidence-proving-hillary-clinton-spied-on-trump-in-his-bedroom-1093091936.html
americas
washington
new york
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082273384_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a0cd6cffd7bd3d58cea26325acf6df6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
rudy giuliani, robert costello, davidoff hutcher and citron, new york, congress, jack smith, jan. 6 capitol riot, fulton county, ga., fani willis, georgia state election, district attorney willis, election fraud, sham electors, special counsel smith, giuliani defamation lawsuits, voting equipment companies, new york, washington, trump, legal fees, financial constraints, political action committee, cnn report on rudy giuliani.
rudy giuliani, robert costello, davidoff hutcher and citron, new york, congress, jack smith, jan. 6 capitol riot, fulton county, ga., fani willis, georgia state election, district attorney willis, election fraud, sham electors, special counsel smith, giuliani defamation lawsuits, voting equipment companies, new york, washington, trump, legal fees, financial constraints, political action committee, cnn report on rudy giuliani.
Rudy Giuliani's Ex-Lawyers Sue Him Over Alleged $1.4Mln In Unpaid Legal Bills
As Rudy Giuliani's legal battles continue, prospects for a favorable resolution remain uncertain. The weight of the proceedings, coupled with the financial strain (mounting legal bills), has undoubtedly taken a toll on him both personally and professionally.
Former legal representatives of Rudy Giuliani, a long-standing and one-time legal counsel to ex-President Donald Trump, have started legal proceedings against him, seeking payment of about $1.4Mln in purported unsettled legal fees.
Robert Costello, an associate at the Davidoff Hutcher & Citron law firm, filed a case in a New York state court against Giuliani. He alleges Giuliani pledged to pay for the firm's legal service bills that accrued between November 2019 and July 2023 but only paid $214,000, leaving $1,360,196.10 unpaid.
On several occasions, Costello and the legal team acted as Giuliani's counsel, notably during investigations conducted by both Congress and special counsel Jack Smith into the events of the 6 January 2021 storming of the Capitol. They also represented him in matters concerning Fulton County, Georgia., where District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating a supposed plot to cancel election results in the state.
District Attorney Willis brought charges against Giuliani, Trump, and 17 other co-conspirators in August, alleging a scheme to annul the 2020 Georgia state election results.
In August, Giuliani was identified as one of the six co-defendants mentioned in Special Counsel Smith's 6 January case, which revolves around Trump's alleged attempts to cling to power after the 2020 election.
16 February 2022, 18:14 GMT
Alongside his two continuing criminal cases, Giuliani is embroiled in three defamation lawsuits stemming from remarks he made to assist Trump in contesting the 2020 election outcome.
These actions comprise two claims made by voting equipment companies and another by a mother-daughter duo who were acting as election workers in Georgia. Giuliani is also entangled in professional misconduct proceedings in New York and Washington.
During the latest court hearings, Giuliani's legal team emphasized his financial constraints, highlighting his inability to meet outstanding financial obligations. They also pointed out a cessation of support from Trump's political action committee, which initially allocated $400,000 this year to assist in maintaining his records as evidence for ongoing litigations.
Media sources reported Giuliani and his attorney's visit to Trump in Florida to solicit financial assistance regarding his legal fees. It was said that the former President consented to help, though verbally, but he fell short of disclosing a specific amount or timeline for such a promise.