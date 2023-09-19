https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/shoigu-arrives-in-tehran-to-hold-talks-with-iranian-military-leadership-1113494041.html

Shoigu Arrives in Tehran to Hold Talks With Iranian Military Leadership

Shoigu Arrives in Tehran to Hold Talks With Iranian Military Leadership

A Russian delegation led by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for talks with Iran's military leadership, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2023-09-19T13:15+0000

2023-09-19T13:15+0000

2023-09-19T13:15+0000

world

sergei shoigu

russia

tehran

russian defense ministry

military cooperation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101031266_0:33:1342:789_1920x0_80_0_0_ab0e4df2a66b755ba50d3166af1cc0c4.jpg

"During the visit, the delegation of the Russian Defense Ministry will hold a number of talks with the military leadership of the republic," the ministry said. The visit will contribute to the strengthening of Russia-Iran military ties and will become an important stage in the development of cooperation between the two countries, the ministry added.

russia

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian-iranian, military ties, russia-iran, russia-iran relations, russia-iran ties, russia-iran cooperation, iran-russia, iran-russia relations, iran-russia ties, iran-russia cooperation, military cooperation, sergei shoigu