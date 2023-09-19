https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/shoigu-arrives-in-tehran-to-hold-talks-with-iranian-military-leadership-1113494041.html
Shoigu Arrives in Tehran to Hold Talks With Iranian Military Leadership
Shoigu Arrives in Tehran to Hold Talks With Iranian Military Leadership
A Russian delegation led by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for talks with Iran's military leadership, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"During the visit, the delegation of the Russian Defense Ministry will hold a number of talks with the military leadership of the republic," the ministry said. The visit will contribute to the strengthening of Russia-Iran military ties and will become an important stage in the development of cooperation between the two countries, the ministry added.
Shoigu Arrives in Tehran to Hold Talks With Iranian Military Leadership
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - A Russian delegation led by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for talks with Iran's military leadership, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.
"During the visit, the delegation of the Russian Defense Ministry will hold a number of talks with the military leadership of the republic," the ministry said.
The visit will contribute to the strengthening of Russia-Iran military ties
and will become an important stage in the development of cooperation
between the two countries, the ministry added.