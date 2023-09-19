https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/ukraine-fires-all-deputy-defense-ministers-after-corruption-scandal-1113470891.html
Ukraine Fires All Deputy Defense Ministers After Corruption Scandal
Ukraine Fires All Deputy Defense Ministers After Corruption Scandal
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including a preview of the 2023 United Nations General Assembly meeting as US President Joe Biden is expected to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky this week.
Ukraine Fires All Deputy Defense Ministers After Corruption Scandal
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including a preview of the 2023 United Nations General Assembly meeting as U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodomyr Zelensky this week.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystLauren Fix: Auto Expert & Car Coach Reports Analyst and ConsultantTed Harvey: American Politician and Political CommentatorDaniel McAdams: Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity'Koffi Kouakou: Africa Analyst and Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of JohannesburgIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the latest from the battlefield in the Donbass region, especially with the Kiev regime's multiple failed attempts to breach the Russian lines.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by auto expert Lauren Fix to discuss the ongoing auto workers union strike as it goes into the fourth day and how it has affected the US economy.Later in the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with political commentator Ted Harvey about an array of domestic topics, including the Wall Street Journal coming out in favor of an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden as his son, Hunter Biden.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of The Ron Paul Institute for Peace to discuss a preview of the United Nations General Assembly taking place this week in New York and the possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Joe Biden, along with other US lawmakers.Later in the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with African analyst Koffi Kouakou about the security pact signed by the military-led governments in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso as they promised to aid each other in case of any rebellion or external aggression.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM


On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including a preview of the 2023 United Nations General Assembly meeting as US President Joe Biden is expected to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky this week.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Lauren Fix: Auto Expert & Car Coach Reports Analyst and Consultant
Ted Harvey: American Politician and Political Commentator
Daniel McAdams: Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity'
Koffi Kouakou: Africa Analyst and Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of Johannesburg
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the latest from the battlefield in the Donbass region, especially with the Kiev regime's multiple failed attempts to breach the Russian lines.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by auto expert Lauren Fix to discuss the ongoing auto workers union strike as it goes into the fourth day and how it has affected the US economy.
Later in the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with political commentator Ted Harvey about an array of domestic topics, including the Wall Street Journal coming out in favor of an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden as his son, Hunter Biden.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of The Ron Paul Institute for Peace to discuss a preview of the United Nations General Assembly taking place this week in New York and the possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Joe Biden, along with other US lawmakers.
Later in the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with African analyst Koffi Kouakou about the security pact signed by the military-led governments in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso as they promised to aid each other in case of any rebellion or external aggression.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
