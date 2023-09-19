https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/watch-russian-mig-31-fighter-crews-practice-intercepting-cruise-missile-during-drills-1113483991.html
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crews of Russian MiG-31 fighter jets practicing the interception of cruise missiles of possible aerial enemies over Chukotsk Sea as part of the Finval-2023 drills.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crews of Russian MiG-31 fighter jets practicing the interception of cruise missiles of possible aerial enemies over Chukotsk Sea as part of the Finval-2023 drills.The Finval-2023 exercises involve approximately 10,000 military personnel and more than 50 pieces of military equipment. These include surface ships and support vessels, submarines, naval aircraft and helicopters, Bal and Bastion coastal missile systems, as well as wheeled and tracked armored vehicles.During the maneuvers, cruise missiles were successfully launched at a complex target location in the north-eastern part of the Bering Sea.
06:23 GMT 19.09.2023 (Updated: 06:36 GMT 19.09.2023)
The Finval-2023 exercises of the Russian Pacific Fleet Forces to protect communications of the Northern Sea Route is being held in the waters of the Chukchi and Bering seas and on the Chukotka Peninsula under the leadership of the Navy's Commander-in-Chief, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crews of Russian MiG-31 fighter jets practicing the interception of cruise missiles of possible aerial enemies over Chukotsk Sea
as part of the Finval-2023 drills.
The Finval-2023 exercises
involve approximately 10,000 military personnel and more than 50 pieces of military equipment. These include surface ships and support vessels, submarines, naval aircraft and helicopters, Bal and Bastion coastal missile systems, as well as wheeled and tracked armored vehicles.
During the maneuvers, cruise missiles were successfully launched at a complex target location in the north-eastern part of the Bering Sea.