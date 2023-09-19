International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/watch-russian-mig-31-fighter-crews-practice-intercepting-cruise-missile-during-drills-1113483991.html
WATCH: Russian MiG-31 Fighter Crews Practice Intercepting Cruise Missile During Drills
WATCH: Russian MiG-31 Fighter Crews Practice Intercepting Cruise Missile During Drills
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crews of Russian MiG-31 fighter jets practicing the interception of cruise missiles of possible aerial enemies over Chukotsk Sea as part of the Finval-2023 drills.
2023-09-19T06:23+0000
2023-09-19T06:36+0000
military
russia
nikolai evmenov
russian defense ministry
northern sea route
chukotka
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/13/1113484633_12:0:837:464_1920x0_80_0_0_c1f2d8f3f34d1d8085686f4e3749c301.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crews of Russian MiG-31 fighter jets practicing the interception of cruise missiles of possible aerial enemies over Chukotsk Sea as part of the Finval-2023 drills.The Finval-2023 exercises involve approximately 10,000 military personnel and more than 50 pieces of military equipment. These include surface ships and support vessels, submarines, naval aircraft and helicopters, Bal and Bastion coastal missile systems, as well as wheeled and tracked armored vehicles.During the maneuvers, cruise missiles were successfully launched at a complex target location in the north-eastern part of the Bering Sea.
russia
chukotka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Watch: Russian MiG-31 Fighter Crews Practice Intercepting Cruise Missile During Drills
Watch: Russian MiG-31 Fighter Crews Practice Intercepting Cruise Missile During Drills
2023-09-19T06:23+0000
true
PT1M55S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/13/1113484633_115:0:734:464_1920x0_80_0_0_be80d7f19d6a633b4fe9ad7c3572cb7a.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chukchi peninsula, chukchi sea, russian defense ministry, finval-2023 drills, russian mig-31 fighter jet, russian military in action
chukchi peninsula, chukchi sea, russian defense ministry, finval-2023 drills, russian mig-31 fighter jet, russian military in action

WATCH: Russian MiG-31 Fighter Crews Practice Intercepting Cruise Missile During Drills

06:23 GMT 19.09.2023 (Updated: 06:36 GMT 19.09.2023)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Finval-2023 exercises of the Russian Pacific Fleet Forces to protect communications of the Northern Sea Route is being held in the waters of the Chukchi and Bering seas and on the Chukotka Peninsula under the leadership of the Navy's Commander-in-Chief, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crews of Russian MiG-31 fighter jets practicing the interception of cruise missiles of possible aerial enemies over Chukotsk Sea as part of the Finval-2023 drills.
The Finval-2023 exercises involve approximately 10,000 military personnel and more than 50 pieces of military equipment. These include surface ships and support vessels, submarines, naval aircraft and helicopters, Bal and Bastion coastal missile systems, as well as wheeled and tracked armored vehicles.
During the maneuvers, cruise missiles were successfully launched at a complex target location in the north-eastern part of the Bering Sea.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала