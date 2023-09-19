https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/watch-russian-mig-31-fighter-crews-practice-intercepting-cruise-missile-during-drills-1113483991.html

WATCH: Russian MiG-31 Fighter Crews Practice Intercepting Cruise Missile During Drills

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crews of Russian MiG-31 fighter jets practicing the interception of cruise missiles of possible aerial enemies over Chukotsk Sea as part of the Finval-2023 drills.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crews of Russian MiG-31 fighter jets practicing the interception of cruise missiles of possible aerial enemies over Chukotsk Sea as part of the Finval-2023 drills.The Finval-2023 exercises involve approximately 10,000 military personnel and more than 50 pieces of military equipment. These include surface ships and support vessels, submarines, naval aircraft and helicopters, Bal and Bastion coastal missile systems, as well as wheeled and tracked armored vehicles.During the maneuvers, cruise missiles were successfully launched at a complex target location in the north-eastern part of the Bering Sea.

