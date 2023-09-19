https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/watch-russias-solntsepyok-heavy-flamethrower-vaporize-ukrainian-saboteurs-1113485977.html

Watch Russia's Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower Vaporize Ukrainian Saboteurs

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] incinerating Ukrainian saboteurs trying to cross the Dnepr River.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] incinerating Ukrainian saboteurs trying to cross the Dnepr River.Russian reconnaissance and UAV operators ferreted out these Ukrainian saboteurs, and then wiped them out with a surgical strike from the Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.Thermobaric ammunition belonging to flamethrower systems creates characteristic volumetric explosions, which are clearly visible in the footage.

