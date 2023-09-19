https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/watch-russias-solntsepyok-heavy-flamethrower-vaporize-ukrainian-saboteurs-1113485977.html
Watch Russia's Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower Vaporize Ukrainian Saboteurs
Watch Russia's Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower Vaporize Ukrainian Saboteurs
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] incinerating Ukrainian saboteurs trying to cross the Dnepr River.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok ['Scorching Sunlight'] incinerating Ukrainian saboteurs trying to cross the Dnepr River.Russian reconnaissance and UAV operators ferreted out these Ukrainian saboteurs, and then wiped them out with a surgical strike from the Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.Thermobaric ammunition belonging to flamethrower systems creates characteristic volumetric explosions, which are clearly visible in the footage.
Watch Russia's Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower Vaporize Ukrainian Saboteurs
Russia's Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower boasts the ability to flush out enemy trenches and bunkers, as well as eliminate enemy personnel in open terrain and fortifications. This weapon is highly mobile and capable of hammering enemy positions while providing cover for advancing troops.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok
[‘Scorching Sunlight’] incinerating Ukrainian saboteurs trying to cross the Dnepr River.
Russian reconnaissance and UAV operators ferreted out these Ukrainian saboteurs, and then wiped them out with a surgical strike from the Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
Thermobaric ammunition belonging to flamethrower systems creates characteristic volumetric explosions, which are clearly visible in the footage.