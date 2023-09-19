https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/zelensky-travels-to-us-iran-releases-americans-uaw-continues-strike-1113478112.html

An F-35 goes missing, Hunter Biden sues the IRS and comedian and commentator Russell Brand faces sexual assault allegations.

Professor of law and public policy Robert Hockett joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss a right-wing government spending agreement that would be dead on arrival in the Senate, a possible attempt on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s life, a controversial appearance on Meet the Press by former President Donald Trump, the prospects for a quick settlement between the United Auto Workers and auto companies, and what’s next for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after being acquitted of all charges.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses more shakeups in Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, who is being set up to take the blame for a sputtering counteroffensive, tensions between European Union members and Ukraine over agricultural imports, and the tonal shift in Western media toward settling in for a long conflict.Author and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s upcoming visit to Washington,the prisoner swap between the US and Iran and whether relations between the two countries will continue to warm, China bouncing quickly from talks with the US to talks with Russia, more reporting on how the US might have manipulated the IMF to pressure Pakistan on Ukraine, how the media in Israel is censoring itself, and the status of normalization talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia.Editor of Pan African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses tensions in Niger, as France claims the country is holding their ambassador hostage. He also addresses how sanctions imposed on Niger by its West African neighbors are beginning to affect the prices and availability of medicines and food, whether anti-French and anti-western protests could spread in Benin, how civil society groups and NGOs can be used to further foreign interests, and how Africans are presented as especially susceptible to propaganda.The Misfits also discuss Congress going casual and a Danish artist’s attempt to take the money and run.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

