Biden & Zelensky at UN Assembly, 18 Years J6 Prison Sentence, and Sept 6th Ukrainian Missile Strike

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Janet Yellen saying she is comfortable with the federal budget.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent, Writer | What Will be Left of Ukraine?, September 6th Missile Strike Story Gets Corrected, and NATO Thought They Could Offer Russia Another Afghanistan SituationEthan Nordean - January 6 Prisoner and former Proud Boy | The Proud Boys Trial Felt Rigged, Ray Epps Receives a Misdemeanor Charge for January 6th, and Ehtan's Family Grieves Daniel Kovalik - Attorney, Human Rights Activist | The US Weapons Sent to Ukraine are Untraceable, and President Zelesky's UN SpeechTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Joe Biden Fears Dying Before Helping Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden's Legal Team is Practicing Lawfare, and the 2024 Election In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Elijah Magnier about the European economy suffering due to the conflict in Ukraine, NATO admits that Russia tried to avoid the conflict in Ukraine, and the Russian economy is back on track. Elijah talked about the Russian economy and President Putin announced that the Russian economy has recovered from pre Special Military Operation levels. Elijah discussed the September 6th missile strike blamed on Russia and the media correction pointed out that Ukraine is guilty of the strike in Konstantynovka.Rachel spoke with Ethan Nordean about the hypocrisy surrounding the Proud Boys member's prison sentences, the unknown number of federal informants involved in the January 6th riot, and Ray Epps charged for January 6th. Ethan detailed the treatment they have received in the DC correctional facility and how the government has violated the Proud Boys First Amendment rights.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Dan Kovalik about President Zelensky's claim that Russia has kidnapped Ukrainian children, Joe Biden addresses the UN, and the media repeated Ukrainian lies. Dan explained how the media believes all of the claims from Ukraine and how the media trust has dissolved over the last year. Dan talked about the speech by President Biden at the UN General Assembly and the optics of President Biden's poor health.Rachel spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Hunter Biden legal team, Hunter Biden lacks respect for his father, and Joe Biden fears he may die before pardoning his son. Tyler spoke to the decades of lies from Joe Biden and how Tyler's relationship with Hunter has shown Hunter doesn't respect his father.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

