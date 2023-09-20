https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/don-jrs-hacked-x-account-sends-fake-message-that-donald-trump-died-1113543796.html
Don Jr.'s Hacked X Account Sends Fake Message That Donald Trump Died
Don Jr.'s Hacked X Account Sends Fake Message That Donald Trump Died
The hacker went after US President Joe Biden, North Korea, and YouTuber Logan Paul. Don Jr.'s team has not released a statement regarding the hacking.
Don Jr.'s Hacked X Account Sends Fake Message That Donald Trump Died
The hacker's posts also zeroed in on US President Joe Biden, North Korea, and YouTuber Logan Paul.
Donald Trump Jr.’s X/Twitter account appeared to be hacked early Wednesday by an individual with a wicked sense of humor, momentarily wrecking havoc across the internet before the messages were deleted.
“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” the apparent hacker wrote at 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday.
The hacker then announced that Don Jr. was backing the crypto-personality Richard Heart (real name Richard Schueler) and said he was “innocent" after the figure had been charged with allegedly carrying out unregistered securities offerings.
“Richard Heart is innocent, when I become president I am going to burn the SEC, " the message timestamped at 8:28 a.m. read, referring to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The hacker then tweeted: “This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked.”
“Some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein…” another tweet read, referring to the convicted sex offender and US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 after he committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell.
The tweets continued: “F*** @JoeBiden Stupid A** [racial slur].”
24 January 2022, 03:34 GMT
What seemed to be the hacker’s last tweet, according to one report, was a reference to Logan Paul, a YouTuber-turned-influencer, and professional wrestler. “I also f***** your girl btw @LoganPaul,” the tweet read, most likely referring to Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal, a Danish model.
The tweets appeared to have been deleted about an hour after they first went up. Although Don Jr. did not make a statement on the platform regarding the hacking, Andrew Surabian, a spokesperson for former US President Donald Trump wrote: “FYI: This is obviously nor true. Don’s account has been hacked.”
Early on Wednesday, Eric Trump wrote a tweet poking fun at his brother regarding the incident: “What was @donaltrumpjr password? Don2024?”