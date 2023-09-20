https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/don-jrs-hacked-x-account-sends-fake-message-that-donald-trump-died-1113543796.html

Don Jr.'s Hacked X Account Sends Fake Message That Donald Trump Died

The hacker went after US President Joe Biden, North Korea, and YouTuber Logan Paul. Don Jr.'s team has not released a statement regarding the hacking.

Donald Trump Jr.’s X/Twitter account appeared to be hacked early Wednesday by an individual with a wicked sense of humor, momentarily wrecking havoc across the internet before the messages were deleted.The hacker then announced that Don Jr. was backing the crypto-personality Richard Heart (real name Richard Schueler) and said he was “innocent" after the figure had been charged with allegedly carrying out unregistered securities offerings.“Richard Heart is innocent, when I become president I am going to burn the SEC, " the message timestamped at 8:28 a.m. read, referring to the Securities and Exchange Commission.The hacker then tweeted: “This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked.”The tweets continued: “F*** @JoeBiden Stupid A** [racial slur].”What seemed to be the hacker’s last tweet, according to one report, was a reference to Logan Paul, a YouTuber-turned-influencer, and professional wrestler. “I also f***** your girl btw @LoganPaul,” the tweet read, most likely referring to Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal, a Danish model.The tweets appeared to have been deleted about an hour after they first went up. Although Don Jr. did not make a statement on the platform regarding the hacking, Andrew Surabian, a spokesperson for former US President Donald Trump wrote: “FYI: This is obviously nor true. Don’s account has been hacked.”Early on Wednesday, Eric Trump wrote a tweet poking fun at his brother regarding the incident: “What was @donaltrumpjr password? Don2024?”

