Is China Becoming the Lead International Peace Broker?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including why Hunter Biden, son of president Joe Biden, sued the IRS.

Mohammad Marandi: Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of TehranSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaKJ Noh: Journalist, Political Analyst and WriterKyle Anzalone: Opinion Editor of Antiwar.com and a News Editor of the Libertarian InstituteIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke with Iranian professor Mohamed Marandi about the deal between the United States and Iran that included a prisoner swap and the release of frozen Iranian oil money funds.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by attorney Steve Gill to explain the pending federal government shutdown as they will run out of money in two weeks if Republicans and Democrats don’t agree on a short-term spending bill in the US Congress. Plus, what are the intentions behind Hunter Biden suing the IRS for allegedly violating his privacy because two of its investigators revealed confidential information about his taxes.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist KJ Noh about the Chinese Foreign Minister traveling to Moscow after his meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Malta.Later in the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with news editor Kyle Anzalone about the F-35 jet that went missing off the coast of South Carolina.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

