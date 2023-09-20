https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/israel-debuts-new-barak-tank-with-ai-capabilities-1113513945.html

Israel Debuts New ‘Barak’ Tank With AI Capabilities

Israel Debuts New ‘Barak’ Tank With AI Capabilities

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced the incorporation of a new tank into its Armored Corps on Tuesday, claiming it operates with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

2023-09-20T04:13+0000

2023-09-20T04:13+0000

2023-09-20T04:11+0000

military

israel

israel defense forces (idf)

tank

artificial intelligence (ai)

military equipment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/0e/1081460573_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_19c93a681c5e85cf9ea1c1c45fd0c13e.jpg

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced the incorporation of a new tank into its Armored Corps on Tuesday, claiming it operates with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.Media reported several advanced capabilities comprise the new “super tank’s” functionality, including enhanced targeting systems, “improved firing abilities that allow precise targeting in daylight and at night,” radios, and night vision cameras.Artificial intelligence augments functions such as the targeting system, which Israel claims synthesizes “data processing and independent scanning abilities.”The technology assists each of the tank’s four operators in completing their tasks while also offering additional information about surroundings and opposition forces nearby. An advanced missile system and high-tech helmet for the tank’s commander is also featured.“I extend great appreciation to the engineers and professionals of MANTAK, the Ground Forces, and all those involved in this project.”Artificial intelligence is increasingly finding use in military applications, augmenting functions such as target recognition and route finding. Iran recently unveiled AI-powered miniature tank robots and has claimed to produce drones that utilize the technology. Meanwhile, the US Army has developed remote-controlled ships utilizing AI.

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, israeli defense ministry, artificial intelligence, armored corps, ai capabilities