Researchers Discover First Possible Mountaintop Crater in China

The crater, which most likely formed after the Jurassic Period, could have been formed by a meteorite, the researchers, who studied stones in the area, said.

Two mountain peaks in China - Front Baijifeng and Rear Baijifeng - were found to have essentially been created by the impact of a meteorite which fell from the sky hundreds of millions of years ago, making it the first confirmed mountaintop crater.Researchers at the Center for High Pressure Science and Technology Advanced Research in Shanghai “set out to find” the origin story of rocks known as “celestial stones” at the Baijifeng Mountain, located in northeastern China, not far from the North Korean border.After examining the rock fragments they found their make-up to consist of sandstone and granite, both of which contain small quartz minerals. The authors then found specific deformations usually caused by heat and pressure.The deformations are “widely accepted as diagnostic evidence for shock metamorphism and terrestrial impact structures,” the authors write. As such, it indicates they came from a meteorite impact site which spans about 4,600 feet (1,400 meters) and formed the two peaks known as Front Baijifeng and Rear Baijifeng.The researchers are unsure of when the crater was actually formed, but believe the meteorite could have hit the mountain after the Jurassic Period—between 150 million and 172 million years ago. But in any case, they will have to do further tests to confirm whether a meteorite really was responsible for changing the shape of the mountain.

