Russia Takes Part in UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine
Russia Takes Part in UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine
Sputnik is live as the UN Security Council holds a meeting on the topic of Ukraine, with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Sputnik comes live as the UN Security Council holds a meeting on the subject of Ukraine. The meeting for the heads of delegation of the UN General Assembly high-level week will take the form of an open debate which means that all the UN countries can participate rather than only the 15 members of the Security Council. Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
un security council, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky
Russia Takes Part in UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine

17:02 GMT 20.09.2023
The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly is being held between 19 and 26 September in New York.
Sputnik comes live as the UN Security Council holds a meeting on the subject of Ukraine. The meeting for the heads of delegation of the UN General Assembly high-level week will take the form of an open debate which means that all the UN countries can participate rather than only the 15 members of the Security Council.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
