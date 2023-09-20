https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/russia-takes-part-in-un-security-council-meeting-on-ukraine-1113516187.html
Russia Takes Part in UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine
Russia Takes Part in UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine
Sputnik is live as the UN Security Council holds a meeting on the topic of Ukraine, with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
2023-09-20T17:02+0000
2023-09-20T17:02+0000
2023-09-20T17:02+0000
world
russia
sergey lavrov
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
new york
united nations general assembly
un security council (unsc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099700245_0:56:1920:1136_1920x0_80_0_0_05968e33aafb516b5581779080d6ae0e.jpg
Sputnik comes live as the UN Security Council holds a meeting on the subject of Ukraine. The meeting for the heads of delegation of the UN General Assembly high-level week will take the form of an open debate which means that all the UN countries can participate rather than only the 15 members of the Security Council. Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
russia
ukraine
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099700245_166:0:1754:1191_1920x0_80_0_0_501e9e8fd418df7d87fb76dc5dd634e3.jpg
UNSC meeting on Ukraine
UNSC meeting on Ukraine
2023-09-20T17:02+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
un security council, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky
un security council, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky
Russia Takes Part in UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine
The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly is being held between 19 and 26 September in New York.
Sputnik comes live as the UN Security Council holds a meeting on the subject of Ukraine. The meeting for the heads of delegation of the UN General Assembly high-level week will take the form of an open debate which means that all the UN countries can participate rather than only the 15 members of the Security Council.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!