Russian Air Defenses Thwart Massive Ukraine Attack on Crimea, Down 19 Drones

Russian Air Defenses Thwart Massive Ukraine Attack on Crimea, Down 19 Drones

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday that air defenses thwarted an overnight terrorist attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on Crimea... 20.09.2023, Sputnik International

"On the night of September 20-21, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that air defenses also destroyed three drones in Russia's other regions, "one each over the territories of the Kursk, Belgorod and Oryol regions." Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Telegram that all services were on alert in the city, adding that the air situation was monitored.Andrei Klychkov, the governor of the Oryol region, has remarked that two drones that attempted to strike fuel and energy sector facilities had been neutralized. It was further stated that the attack did not cause any casualties or damages.

