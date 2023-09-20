https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/russian-air-defenses-thwart-massive-ukraine-attack-on-crimea-down-19-drones-1113545579.html
Russian Air Defenses Thwart Massive Ukraine Attack on Crimea, Down 19 Drones
Russian Air Defenses Thwart Massive Ukraine Attack on Crimea, Down 19 Drones
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday that air defenses thwarted an overnight terrorist attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on Crimea... 20.09.2023, Sputnik International
2023-09-20T23:47+0000
2023-09-20T23:47+0000
2023-09-21T00:07+0000
russia
russia
crimea
russian defense ministry
ukraine
belgorod
kursk region
oryol region
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105245/76/1052457648_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_f0643dce488e3adb5dfec5751230fe95.jpg
"On the night of September 20-21, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that air defenses also destroyed three drones in Russia's other regions, "one each over the territories of the Kursk, Belgorod and Oryol regions." Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Telegram that all services were on alert in the city, adding that the air situation was monitored.Andrei Klychkov, the governor of the Oryol region, has remarked that two drones that attempted to strike fuel and energy sector facilities had been neutralized. It was further stated that the attack did not cause any casualties or damages.
russia
crimea
ukraine
belgorod
kursk region
oryol region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105245/76/1052457648_0:0:1068:800_1920x0_80_0_0_ca34a41b892f625d1f345594070e7f7a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, crimea, russian defense ministry, ukraine, belgorod, kursk region, oryol region, ukrainian drone attacks on russia
russia, crimea, russian defense ministry, ukraine, belgorod, kursk region, oryol region, ukrainian drone attacks on russia
Russian Air Defenses Thwart Massive Ukraine Attack on Crimea, Down 19 Drones
23:47 GMT 20.09.2023 (Updated: 00:07 GMT 21.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday that air defenses thwarted an overnight terrorist attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on Crimea by shooting down 19 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the peninsula.
"On the night of September 20-21, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement.
"Air defense systems destroyed 19 Ukrainian UAVs over the waters of the Black Sea and the territory of the Republic of Crimea."
The ministry added that air defenses also destroyed three drones in Russia's other regions, "one each over the territories of the Kursk, Belgorod and Oryol regions."
Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Telegram that all services were on alert in the city, adding that the air situation was monitored.
Andrei Klychkov, the governor of the Oryol region, has remarked that two drones that attempted to strike fuel and energy sector facilities had been neutralized. It was further stated that the attack did not cause any casualties or damages.