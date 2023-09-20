https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/san-francisco-authorities-issue-air-quality-advisory-due-to-wildfire-smoke-1113513615.html
San Francisco Authorities Issue Air Quality Advisory Due to Wildfire Smoke



WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said in a statement that it has issued an air quality advisory due to smoke from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon.
"The Air District is issuing an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke through Wednesday, September 20. Smoke from fires in Northern California and Oregon is expected to impact air quality throughout the Bay area, causing air quality to reach high-moderate on the US EPA’s Air Quality Index," the statement said on Tuesday.
The advisory urges residents to protect themselves by staying indoors and ensuring their windows and doors are closed, the statement said.
The advisory also recommends that residents affected by the smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate the air to prevent outside air from entering, the statement added.
Pollutant levels are not expected to surpass national health standards and there is no Spare the Air Alert currently in effect, according to the statement.