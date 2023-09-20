https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/san-francisco-authorities-issue-air-quality-advisory-due-to-wildfire-smoke-1113513615.html

San Francisco Authorities Issue Air Quality Advisory Due to Wildfire Smoke

San Francisco Authorities Issue Air Quality Advisory Due to Wildfire Smoke

The district announced that it will be issuing an air quality advisory through Wednesday. " The advisory urges residents to protect themselves by staying indoors and ensuring their windows and doors are closed, the statement said.

The advisory urges residents to protect themselves by staying indoors and ensuring their windows and doors are closed, the statement said. The advisory also recommends that residents affected by the smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate the air to prevent outside air from entering, the statement added. Pollutant levels are not expected to surpass national health standards and there is no Spare the Air Alert currently in effect, according to the statement.

