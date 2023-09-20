International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/san-francisco-authorities-issue-air-quality-advisory-due-to-wildfire-smoke-1113513615.html
San Francisco Authorities Issue Air Quality Advisory Due to Wildfire Smoke
San Francisco Authorities Issue Air Quality Advisory Due to Wildfire Smoke
The district announced that it will be issuing an air quality advisory through Wednesday. " The advisory urges residents to protect themselves by staying indoors and ensuring their windows and doors are closed, the statement said.
2023-09-20T03:52+0000
2023-09-20T03:52+0000
americas
fire
fire
west coast united states
california
california fires
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112319197_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b955e55579ace24e8b80515a06739a12.jpg
The advisory urges residents to protect themselves by staying indoors and ensuring their windows and doors are closed, the statement said. The advisory also recommends that residents affected by the smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate the air to prevent outside air from entering, the statement added. Pollutant levels are not expected to surpass national health standards and there is no Spare the Air Alert currently in effect, according to the statement.
americas
west coast united states
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112319197_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1dbceb233696cdb8fd3b238fa0e3a72.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
california fire, air quality, west coast wildfires, oregon, oregon fires, us weather, bay area air quality management district
california fire, air quality, west coast wildfires, oregon, oregon fires, us weather, bay area air quality management district

San Francisco Authorities Issue Air Quality Advisory Due to Wildfire Smoke

03:52 GMT 20.09.2023
© AP Photo / Ty O'NeilОгонь в Национальным заповеднике Мохаве в результате природных пожаров в Калифорнии
Огонь в Национальным заповеднике Мохаве в результате природных пожаров в Калифорнии - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2023
© AP Photo / Ty O'Neil
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said in a statement that it has issued an air quality advisory due to smoke from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon.
"The Air District is issuing an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke through Wednesday, September 20. Smoke from fires in Northern California and Oregon is expected to impact air quality throughout the Bay area, causing air quality to reach high-moderate on the US EPA’s Air Quality Index," the statement said on Tuesday.
The advisory urges residents to protect themselves by staying indoors and ensuring their windows and doors are closed, the statement said.
The advisory also recommends that residents affected by the smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate the air to prevent outside air from entering, the statement added.
Pollutant levels are not expected to surpass national health standards and there is no Spare the Air Alert currently in effect, according to the statement.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала