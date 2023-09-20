https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/sierra-leones-top-diplomat-says-positive-ties-with-russia-will-remain-despite-sanctions-1113544988.html

Sierra Leone's Top Diplomat Says Positive Ties With Russia Will Remain Despite Sanctions

Freetown's good relations with Moscow will remain unchanged regardless of Western sanctions, Sierra Leone's Foreign Minister Timothy Kabba told Sputnik on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

"We have our bilateral relations, and we're going to keep those intact," Kabba said regarding whether Western sanctions impact relations between Sierra Leone and Russia.The top diplomat further took the opportunity to note that both nations have not yet had any discussions regarding direct flights between the two countries because at the moment it does not seem economically viable."No, we have not started any discussions yet," Kabba said.Kabba explained that at the moment it would not be economically viable to run direct flights between Sierra Leone and Russia considering there is a small number of travelers between the two countries. According to Kabba, people traveling between Sierra Leone and Russia must get a connecting flight in Europe.Sierra Leone's Ambassador to Russia Mohamed Yongawo previously stated Freetown desires to resume direct flights with Russia, suggesting it could become an alternative destination for Russian tourists.

