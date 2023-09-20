https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/unga-kicks-off-with-biden-ready-to-condemn-russia-1113505764.html

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the latest out of Hunter Biden's legal drama and the UNGA.

Ed Woodson - TV/Radio Personality and AuthorTyler Nixon - Army Infantry VeteranMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystTed Harvey - Former Colorado State Senator and Chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President at StopJoe.comThe show kicks off with TV/Radio Personality and Author Ed Woodson sharing his perspective on the latest out of Hunter Biden's legal woes, including his complaint against the IRS.Then, Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon joins The Final Countdown to discuss a potential government shutdown and the rifts within the Republican House.The second hour begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda providing his expertise on the Chinese Foreign Minister meeting his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, and the growing alliance between the two nations.The show closes with Former Colorado State Senator and Chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President at StopJoe.com Ted Harvey who joins to discuss the allegations against English comedian turned influencer Russell Brand, and the demonetization of his Youtube channel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

