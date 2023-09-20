https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/unsc-emergency-meeting-on-nagorno-karabakh-to-convene-on-september-21-says-yerevan-1113513775.html
UNSC Emergency Meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh to Convene on September 21, Says Yerevan
The spokesperson said that Armenia had sent a letter to the UN Security Council requesting an emergency meeting on Azerbaijan's "large-scale military aggression".
2023-09-20T04:00+0000
2023-09-20T04:00+0000
2023-09-20T04:24+0000
A UN source told Sputnik earlier on Tuesday that the UNSC meeting on the situation in the region is scheduled for September 21. On Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said its forces launched "local-level anti-terrorist activities" in Nagorno-Karabakh aimed at restoring constitutional order. It also said Azerbaijani forces only targeted military objects in Nagorno-Karabakh, while Armenian state media reported multiple casualties among the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijani strikes. The Russia Foreign Ministry has called on "the conflicting sides to immediately stop the bloodshed, cease hostilities and avoid casualties among the civilian population," adding that Russian's peacekeepers have been "faithfully carrying out the tasks of maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring contacts between the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides.""Even in these hours, the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent is providing assistance to the civilian population, including medical aid, and is engaged in evacuation," the Russian ministry said.Azerbaijan and Armenia have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region wedged in between the two nations, which is seeking independence from Baku. The decades-long conflict reignited in the fall of 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended in a Russia-brokered ceasefire and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region. Yerevan and Baku began discussing a future peace treaty in 2022 with mediation from Russia, the European Union and the United States. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in May that Yerevan was ready to recognize Azerbaijan's territorial integrity within boundaries that include Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had said a peace treaty could be signed by the end of the year if Armenia did not change its position.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan confirmed Tuesday that the emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council regarding the situation in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh will be held on September 21.
"#Armenia sent letter to @UN Security Council, in parallel w/#France, requesting emergency meeting on Azerbaijan’s large-scale military aggression agnst ppl of #NagornoKarabakh. Meeting will convene on September 21. Clear condemnation & appropriate action is urgently required," Badalyan said on X (formerly known as Twitter).
A UN source told Sputnik earlier on Tuesday that the UNSC meeting on the situation in the region is scheduled for September 21.
On Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said its forces launched "local-level anti-terrorist activities" in Nagorno-Karabakh aimed at restoring constitutional order. It also said Azerbaijani forces only targeted military objects in Nagorno-Karabakh, while Armenian state media reported multiple casualties among the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijani strikes.
The Russia Foreign Ministry has called
on "the conflicting sides to immediately stop the bloodshed, cease hostilities and avoid casualties among the civilian population," adding that Russian's peacekeepers have been "faithfully carrying out the tasks of maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring contacts between the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides."
"Even in these hours, the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent is providing assistance to the civilian population, including medical aid, and is engaged in evacuation," the Russian ministry said.
Azerbaijan and Armenia have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region wedged in between the two nations, which is seeking independence from Baku. The decades-long conflict reignited in the fall of 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended in a Russia-brokered ceasefire and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.
Yerevan and Baku began discussing a future peace treaty in 2022 with mediation from Russia, the European Union and the United States. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in May that Yerevan was ready to recognize Azerbaijan's territorial integrity within boundaries that include Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had said a peace treaty could be signed by the end of the year if Armenia did not change its position.