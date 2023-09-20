https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/zelensky-begs-for-aid-as-counteroffensive-continues-to-drag-on-1113508742.html

Zelensky Begs for Aid as Counteroffensive Continues to Drag On

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss a massive rally in New York City which demanded an end to the use of fossil fuels as the UN General Assembly commences in the city, why the Biden administration’s statements about its actions on climate are not enough for many climate activists, and why young people are at the forefront of demanding more action to stop the use of fossil fuels.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist Waqas Ahmed to discuss a report claiming that the US helped secure an IMF bailout for Pakistan in exchange for the latter country sending a weapons deal to Ukraine, how this IMF bailout has set the stage for the crackdown on supporters of Imran Khan by the Pakistani government following Khan’s ouster, and how this reporting has continued to showcase how the US contributes to regime change in other countries.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss a new Pentagon document outlining the US cyberspace strategy and how this represent another dangerous escalation on the global stage, how Instacart’s debut on the stock market showcases the company’s transition to software and advertisement based business model, how Israeli tech companies are crafting spyware that could be even more covert than the NSO Group’s Pegasus software, and the meeting between Elon Musk and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on antisemitism on X, formerly known as Twitter.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bryce Greene, Contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss how the media massively overhyped the Ukrainian counteroffensive and how Ukraine is paying the price of that hype, how the US Marines managed to briefly lose track of an F-35 fighter jet, and how propaganda has allowed the US to continue its forever war against Russia and prepare for another one against China.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

