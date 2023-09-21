https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/absolutely-reckless-us-navy-blasted-for-destroying-evidence-in-hawaii-water-poisoning-case-1113545414.html

‘Absolutely Reckless’: US Navy Blasted for Destroying Evidence in Hawaii Water Poisoning Case

Lawyers for families seeking compensation for health issues caused by the 2021 Red Hill water crisis has sharply criticized Navy officials after it was revealed call logs and text messages were wiped from officers’ cellphones.

Lawyers for families seeking compensation for health issues caused by the 2021 Red Hill water crisis has sharply criticized Navy officials after it was revealed call logs and text messages were wiped from officers’ cellphones.The complaint was made in a Tuesday court filing that’s part of an ongoing lawsuit being heard in the US District Court for Hawaii.In the spring of 2022, data on the phone of Captain James "Gordie" Meyer, the former commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command in Hawaii, was wiped during what was described as a “tech support incident.” Captain Erik Spitzer, the former commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam also had his phone wiped upon his retirement in June of that year.Along with attorneys Lyle Hosoda and Frederick Baker, Baehr is advocating an “adverse inference” from judges in the case, arguing the deletion of the messages itself constitutes evidence against the government defendants.Some say they continue to suffer consequences from the pollution years later. Hundreds of residents were forced to abandon their homes and seek temporary housing while the Navy cleaned up the mess.Recently, the US Environmental Protection Agency solicited community feedback as part of an oversight committee designed to address the disaster. Two prominent Native Hawaiin activists were elected to positions on the board late last week.The US Navy’s Pacific Fleet conducted an investigation of the incident which resulted in sharp criticism of its handling by Meyer, among other figures. In March 2022, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the Red Hill site to be permanently shut down.

