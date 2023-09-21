https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/biden-makes-us-case-at-the-un-as-global-south-increases-collaboration-1113543529.html

Biden Makes US Case at The UN as Global South Increases Collaboration

Biden Makes US Case at The UN as Global South Increases Collaboration

Ceasefire Reached In Nagorno-Karabakh, Japan To Host Space Force Command Post, Sahel States Create Alliance As Tensions Continue

2023-09-21

2023-09-21T04:10+0000

2023-09-21T12:05+0000

Biden Makes US Case At The UN As Global South Increases Collaboration Ceasefire Reached In Nagorno-Karabakh, Japan To Host Space Force Command Post, Sahel States Create Alliance As Tensions Continue

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss renewed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia, how political developments in Armenia have set the stage for this conflict as Armenia’s government has attempted to improve relations with the West, and how the ceasefire agreed to by Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan will change the dynamics in the region and likely result in integration of Nagorno-Karabakh into Azerbaijan.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space to discuss reports that a US Space Force command post is set to open in Japan and how this will introduce NATO into the Pacific theater, how this fits into the strategies for domination in space released by the US military and how this could escalate tensions with Russia and China, and how movements for peace should be oriented toward these developments and organize against further militarization of space.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the creation of the Alliance of Sahel states by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger as tensions between Niamey and Paris continue, how this alliance is a response to the French intervention in the Sahel and its failure to contend with insurgents in the region, and why this alliance may involve economic measures as ECOWAS maintains its sanctions on Niger.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Radhika Desai, a Professor at the University of Manitoba, Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, and author of Capitalism, Coronavirus and War: A Geopolitical Economy to discuss the ongoing UN General Assembly and Volodymyr Zelensky’s efforts to shore up support for the conflict in Ukraine, the recently concluded G77 + China summit and how it fits into global political developments as the global south continues its move away from the west, why the recently announced India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is likely to fall flat, and how the Federal Reserve’s ongoing interest rate hikes factors into the growing wave of labor activism.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2023

