Bullets Strike Main Gate of US Embassy in Lebanon, No Injuries Reported

A shooting has taken place at the gates of the US embassy in a suburb of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, with bullets hitting the embassy's gates.

Bullets hit the main gate of the US embassy in Aukar, a suburb east of Beirut, and several vehicles outside the building, a Lebanese broadcaster reported Wednesday.Jake Nelson, a spokesperson for the embassy, later told US media that the shooting was reported at about 10:37 p.m. local time, but that there were no injuries as a result.Reports have indicated that such security incidents in the Aukar are rare, an area the embassy relocated to from Beirut after the April 1983 attack that ended with 63 people killed. The Wednesday shooting unfolded on the 39th anniversary of the 1984 suicide car bombing at the embassy that killed 23 people.

