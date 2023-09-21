International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/cant-get-you-outta-my-head-1113546427.html
Can’t Get You Outta My Head
Can’t Get You Outta My Head
In perhaps the most impressive demonstration yet of the dedication of fans of the multi-billionaire tech magnate, people are signing up to allow Elon Musk’s neurotech startup to install experimental implants in their brains.
2023-09-21T00:28+0000
2023-09-21T00:26+0000
beyond politics
us
neuralink
elon musk
science & tech
political cartoons
cartoons
ted rall
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/14/1113544510_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_968a1f2321f052db9bfe6b41985a3a11.jpg
The website for Musk’s biotechnology company Neuralink announced Tuesday it was recruiting patients to participate in its first clinical human trial.Musk has been working on the technology for a number of years but as of yet has only tested the chip on animals. His company generated negative headlines last year when efforts to enable a monkey to play Pong resulted in the death of the animal. Some employees worry the company is rushing the technology to market and violating animal welfare laws in the process.If the promise of enabling Jedis in training to use ‘The Force’ weren’t appealing enough, Musk says the technology will evolve over time to restore various capabilities to the disabled. “In the future, we hope to restore capabilities such as vision, motor function, and speech, and eventually expand how we experience the world,” reads the Neuralink site.However, the outspoken billionaire is known for sometimes making grand promises without following through. People who tested underground tunnels Musk proclaimed would solve traffic congestion were unimpressed.The tech magnate has teased his so-called ‘hyperloop technology’ for over a decade, although it has yet to materialize. Critics have theorized Musk, an automobile manufacturer, proposed the speculative technology in order to sap support among the US public for high-speed rail.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/neuralink-receives-fda-go-ahead-for-first-human-trials-1110593359.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/14/1113544510_0:0:2000:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_f15bb769a692707c9f4530e077c6cc2f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
neuralink, elon musk, volunteers wanted for neuralink, neuratech startup
neuralink, elon musk, volunteers wanted for neuralink, neuratech startup

Can’t Get You Outta My Head

00:28 GMT 21.09.2023
© Sputnik / Ted RallElon's Neura Tech
Elon's Neura Tech - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2023
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
In perhaps the most impressive demonstration yet of the dedication of fans of the multi-billionaire tech magnate, people are signing up to allow Elon Musk’s neurotech startup to install experimental implants in their brains.
The website for Musk’s biotechnology company Neuralink announced Tuesday it was recruiting patients to participate in its first clinical human trial.
“Our brain-computer interface is fully implantable, cosmetically invisible, and designed to let you control a computer or mobile device anywhere you go,” promises the site for Neuralink, a device Musk says will restore capability to people with paralysis.
Musk has been working on the technology for a number of years but as of yet has only tested the chip on animals. His company generated negative headlines last year when efforts to enable a monkey to play Pong resulted in the death of the animal. Some employees worry the company is rushing the technology to market and violating animal welfare laws in the process.
This video grab made from the online Neuralink livestream shows the Neuralink disk implant held by Elon Musk during the presentation on August 28, 2020. - Futurist entrepreneur Elon Musk late August 28 demonstrated progress made by his Neuralink startup in meshing brains with computers, saying the work is vital to the future of humanity. (Photo by - / Neuralink / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2023
Beyond Politics
Neuralink Receives FDA Go-Ahead for First Human Trials
26 May, 00:55 GMT
If the promise of enabling Jedis in training to use ‘The Force’ weren’t appealing enough, Musk says the technology will evolve over time to restore various capabilities to the disabled. “In the future, we hope to restore capabilities such as vision, motor function, and speech, and eventually expand how we experience the world,” reads the Neuralink site.
However, the outspoken billionaire is known for sometimes making grand promises without following through. People who tested underground tunnels Musk proclaimed would solve traffic congestion were unimpressed.
The tech magnate has teased his so-called ‘hyperloop technology’ for over a decade, although it has yet to materialize. Critics have theorized Musk, an automobile manufacturer, proposed the speculative technology in order to sap support among the US public for high-speed rail.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала