Garland Before Congress, Zelensky at the UNSC, Defamation at Yale

Former President Donald Trump tries to harness workers’ anger for his campaign and Democrats wonder why they didn’t think of that.

Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss a defamation lawsuit arising from differences in due process in criminal courts versus university disciplinary panels. She also discusses the terrible mistake that caused lawsuits against officials involved in the Flint water crisis to collapse, and Democratic handwringing over the president’s age.Former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras discusses why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech at the UN General Assembly has Polish leaders upset, what signals show Congress might change its tune on support for Ukraine, why Zelensky might not address a joint session as he has in the past, how the topic of aid to Ukraine could affect the upcoming presidential election, and the ongoing speculation about a possible government shutdown as House Republicans remain divided on a path forward. He also gets into whether Speaker Kevin McCarthy will survive the turmoil in Republican ranks around a shutdown, Attorney General Merrick Garland’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, and why at this late date January 6th riot participant and focus of much speculation Ray Epps has been charged with an extremely minor offense as as the FBI admits it lost track of how many informants were present at riot.Human rights activist and author Miko Peled discusses the planned state visit of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to China, whether Chinese investment and development can help Syria rebuild after years of civil war, the likelihood of a new defense pact between Saudi Arabia and the United States, and the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.The Misfits also discuss more revelations about Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents’ role in FTX fraud, Americans’ diminishing trust in government, an insider trading conviction, and a cheese recall.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

