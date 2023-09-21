https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/globalists-pushing-the-world-to-war-1113553803.html
Globalists Pushing the World to War
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Jackson Hinkle, host of the Dive, about why the globalists fear Russia and China, the potential risk of World War III, and communism in America.
“Average Americans are being put in prison because they can't pay their taxes, because we're sending $250 billion to Ukraine, and hundreds of millions to Taiwan. Anyone who thinks that Russia or China is our enemy is sorely mistaken. Our enemy is Wall Street, World Economic Forum, the DC Beltway region and the city of London.”The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Jackson Hinkle, host of the Dive, about why the globalists fear Russia and China, the potential risk of World War III, and communism in America.
“Average Americans are being put in prison because they can't pay their taxes, because we're sending $250 billion to Ukraine, and hundreds of millions to Taiwan. Anyone who thinks that Russia or China is our enemy is sorely mistaken. Our enemy is Wall Street, World Economic Forum, the DC Beltway region and the city of London.”
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM