https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/life-finds-a-way-lahaina-banyan-tree-displays-new-leaves-after-devastating-wildfires-1113545701.html
Life Finds a Way: Lahaina Banyan Tree Displays New Leaves After Devastating Wildfires
Life Finds a Way: Lahaina Banyan Tree Displays New Leaves After Devastating Wildfires
Following a fire that devastated Maui, and left 97 people dead, the banyan tree is giving residents new hope as it has begun to sprout young, green leaves.
2023-09-21T00:38+0000
2023-09-21T00:38+0000
2023-09-21T00:35+0000
hawaii
tree
nature
wildfire
wildfires
wildfires
maui wildfires 2023
beyond politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112576134_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c7296c46c12b1b125a50d252dda6c88c.jpg
Lahaina’s 150-year-old banyan tree, a point of pride for the Hawaiian region, was badly damaged in early August by wildfires that burned through the island of Maui, prompting many to believe that the historic tree was thought to be lost.But this week, Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources shared a hopeful video of the banyan tree—a Ficus benghalensis, or banyan fig—on social media. In the video, bright green leaves can be seen sprouting on the tree amid scorched foliage.Timothy Griffith, a county arborist, told local reporters he found at least a dozen new shoots on both the aerial root props and main limbs anywhere from six to 20 feet up in the tree. Griffin adds that it was a “welcome sight” and hopes it is the start of more to come.Steve Nimz, another local arborist, inspected the tree and did not find any significant signs of singeing, charring or cracking on the main trunk, or most of its more than 40 aerial roots. He also found live tissue in the tree’s cambium beneath the bark layer, and also found that the soil beneath the tree did not appear burned.Workers jumped to save the tree, with volunteers arranging for water tankers to start regular watering programs just days after the fire. A new association was also formed in order to care for the tree, which involves Maui arborists, landscapers, and dozens of volunteers who have worked to revive the tree after the fire. Aerating the soil, and giving the tree water and regular servings of nutrients have resulted in its improved health.The tree was originally a gift from Indian missionaries, who planted it in Lahaina in 1873, marking the 50th anniversary of the first American Protestant mission. The tree’s planting was requested by Queen Keopuolani, and was designated as an “Exceptional Banyan Tree.” The beloved tree is 60-feet tall and spans 1.94 acres in length, and its site has been used for weddings, view renewals, honeymoon photos and funerals.
hawaii
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112576134_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c5eb7c94a288d600dfae8d3d2543c87.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
lahaina banyan tree, maui fires, lahaina, hawaii, wildfires
lahaina banyan tree, maui fires, lahaina, hawaii, wildfires
Life Finds a Way: Lahaina Banyan Tree Displays New Leaves After Devastating Wildfires
Hawaii experienced devastating wildfires in early August, leaving at least 97 people dead and scorched debris in its wake.
Lahaina’s 150-year-old banyan tree
, a point of pride for the Hawaiian region, was badly damaged in early August by wildfires that burned through the island of Maui, prompting many to believe that the historic tree was thought to be lost.
But this week, Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources shared a hopeful video of the banyan tree—a Ficus benghalensis, or banyan fig—on social media. In the video, bright green leaves can be seen sprouting on the tree amid scorched foliage.
“Historic Lahaina banyan tree showing additional signs of recovery,” the account wrote. “Groups of leaves are sprouting on the Lahaina Banyan Tree. Arborists, volunteering their time and expertise to saving the 150-year-old tree, indicate these are positive signs for its long-term recovery.”
Timothy Griffith, a county arborist, told local reporters
he found at least a dozen new shoots on both the aerial root props and main limbs anywhere from six to 20 feet up in the tree. Griffin adds that it was a “welcome sight” and hopes it is the start of more to come.
Steve Nimz, another local arborist, inspected the tree and did not find any significant signs of singeing, charring or cracking on the main trunk, or most of its more than 40 aerial roots. He also found live tissue in the tree’s cambium beneath the bark layer, and also found that the soil beneath the tree did not appear burned.
"[The tree] is kind of in a coma," Nimz told a US news outlet
. "So, it's just like when you're in a coma, they give you intravenous fluids in your veins and they keep your vital signs going until they see you blink or move a finger or something. So, we're doing the same thing with the tree."
Workers jumped to save the tree, with volunteers arranging for water tankers to start regular watering programs just days after the fire. A new association was also formed in order to care for the tree, which involves Maui arborists, landscapers, and dozens of volunteers who have worked to revive the tree after the fire. Aerating the soil, and giving the tree water and regular servings of nutrients have resulted in its improved health.
The tree was originally a gift from Indian missionaries, who planted it in Lahaina in 1873, marking the 50th anniversary of the first American Protestant mission. The tree’s planting was requested by Queen Keopuolani, and was designated as an “Exceptional Banyan Tree.” The beloved tree is 60-feet tall and spans 1.94 acres in length, and its site has been used for weddings, view renewals, honeymoon photos and funerals.