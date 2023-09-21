International
McCarthy Says He Rejected Zelensky’s Request to Address Congress
McCarthy Says He Rejected Zelensky’s Request to Address Congress
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that he turned down a request from Volodymyr Zelensky to address a joint session of Congress, NBC reported on Thursday.
McCarthy explained his refusal by the lack of free time for a joint address amid a busy legislative week, adding that Zelensky had previously had an opportunity to speak before Congress, the report said. Zelensky is in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to meet with US lawmakers and President Joe Biden after addressing the UN General Assembly in New York earlier this week.
us house speaker kevin mccarthy said that he turned down a request from volodymyr zelensky to address a joint session of congress, nbc reported on thursday.
14:04 GMT 21.09.2023 (Updated: 14:06 GMT 21.09.2023)
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteSpeaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a funding bill and avoiding a government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. McCarthy is trying to win support from right-wing Republicans by including spending cuts and conservative proposals for border security and immigration.
