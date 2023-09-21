https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/mccarthy-says-he-rejected-zelenskys-request-to-address-congress-1113561733.html

McCarthy Says He Rejected Zelensky’s Request to Address Congress

McCarthy Says He Rejected Zelensky’s Request to Address Congress

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that he turned down a request from Volodymyr Zelensky to address a joint session of Congress, NBC reported on Thursday.

2023-09-21T14:04+0000

2023-09-21T14:04+0000

2023-09-21T14:06+0000

world

kevin mccarthy

volodymyr zelensky

joe biden

washington

congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/13/1113507937_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b1edc2955178f6deb27bfe9726bf692c.jpg

McCarthy explained his refusal by the lack of free time for a joint address amid a busy legislative week, adding that Zelensky had previously had an opportunity to speak before Congress, the report said. Zelensky is in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to meet with US lawmakers and President Joe Biden after addressing the UN General Assembly in New York earlier this week.

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us house speaker kevin mccarthy said that he turned down a request from volodymyr zelensky to address a joint session of congress, nbc reported on thursday.