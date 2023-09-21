https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/mccarthy-says-he-rejected-zelenskys-request-to-address-congress-1113561733.html
McCarthy Says He Rejected Zelensky’s Request to Address Congress
McCarthy Says He Rejected Zelensky's Request to Address Congress
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that he turned down a request from Volodymyr Zelensky to address a joint session of Congress, NBC reported on Thursday.
McCarthy explained his refusal by the lack of free time for a joint address amid a busy legislative week, adding that Zelensky had previously had an opportunity to speak before Congress, the report said. Zelensky is in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to meet with US lawmakers and President Joe Biden after addressing the UN General Assembly in New York earlier this week.
14:04 GMT 21.09.2023 (Updated: 14:06 GMT 21.09.2023)
WASHINGTON, September 21 (Sputnik) – US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that he turned down a request from Volodymyr Zelensky to address a joint session of Congress, NBC reported on Thursday.
McCarthy explained his refusal by the lack of free time for a joint address amid a busy legislative week, adding that Zelensky had previously had an opportunity to speak before Congress, the report said.
Zelensky is in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to meet with US lawmakers and President Joe Biden after addressing the UN General Assembly in New York earlier this week.