International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/mccarthy-us-house-republicans-very-close-to-stopgap-government-funding-plan-1113546604.html
McCarthy: US House Republicans ‘Very Close’ to Stopgap Government Funding Plan
McCarthy: US House Republicans ‘Very Close’ to Stopgap Government Funding Plan
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said during a news conference that House Republicans are nearing a plan to temporarily fund the US government and avoid a potential shutdown.
2023-09-21T00:51+0000
2023-09-21T00:48+0000
americas
kevin mccarthy
republicans
ukraine
congress
us government
funding
us funding
government shutdown
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113446672_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_471cd53e24cafc27c1ca2ec88e7d4524.jpg
"We’re very close there. I feel I just got a little more movement to go there," McCarthy said on Wednesday, when asked how close House Republicans are to a plan. Congress must pass a government funding measure before the end of the month to avoid a shutdown. House Republicans have proposed legislation to extend government funding through the end of next month, in addition to border security measures. Senate leadership is seeking to include aid for Ukraine in any government funding measure. However, McCarthy and other Republican lawmakers have proposed addressing the issues separately. McCarthy has expressed a desire to pass a short-term government funding measure in order to give lawmakers more time to pass standard appropriations bills. The House of Representatives will consider a rule for a Defense Department appropriations bill on Thursday, McCarthy said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/mccarthy-delays-vote-on-advancing-30-day-funding-resolution-as-govt-shutdown-deadline-nears-1113508123.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113446672_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b822efa17729339f4ca97871a4b1698.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kevin mccarthy, us congress, us government shutdown, stopgap government funding,
kevin mccarthy, us congress, us government shutdown, stopgap government funding,

McCarthy: US House Republicans ‘Very Close’ to Stopgap Government Funding Plan

00:51 GMT 21.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / STEFANI REYNOLDSThe US Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 31, 2023.
The US Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 31, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / STEFANI REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said during a news conference that House Republicans are nearing a plan to temporarily fund the US government and avoid a potential shutdown.
"We’re very close there. I feel I just got a little more movement to go there," McCarthy said on Wednesday, when asked how close House Republicans are to a plan.
Congress must pass a government funding measure before the end of the month to avoid a shutdown. House Republicans have proposed legislation to extend government funding through the end of next month, in addition to border security measures.
Senate leadership is seeking to include aid for Ukraine in any government funding measure. However, McCarthy and other Republican lawmakers have proposed addressing the issues separately.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a funding bill and avoiding a government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. McCarthy is trying to win support from right-wing Republicans by including spending cuts and conservative proposals for border security and immigration. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2023
Americas
McCarthy Delays Vote on Advancing 30-Day Funding Resolution as Gov't Shutdown Deadline Nears
19 September, 20:07 GMT
McCarthy has expressed a desire to pass a short-term government funding measure in order to give lawmakers more time to pass standard appropriations bills. The House of Representatives will consider a rule for a Defense Department appropriations bill on Thursday, McCarthy said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала