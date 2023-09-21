https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/mccarthy-us-house-republicans-very-close-to-stopgap-government-funding-plan-1113546604.html
McCarthy: US House Republicans ‘Very Close’ to Stopgap Government Funding Plan
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said during a news conference that House Republicans are nearing a plan to temporarily fund the US government and avoid a potential shutdown.
"We’re very close there. I feel I just got a little more movement to go there," McCarthy said on Wednesday, when asked how close House Republicans are to a plan. Congress must pass a government funding measure before the end of the month to avoid a shutdown. House Republicans have proposed legislation to extend government funding through the end of next month, in addition to border security measures. Senate leadership is seeking to include aid for Ukraine in any government funding measure. However, McCarthy and other Republican lawmakers have proposed addressing the issues separately. McCarthy has expressed a desire to pass a short-term government funding measure in order to give lawmakers more time to pass standard appropriations bills. The House of Representatives will consider a rule for a Defense Department appropriations bill on Thursday, McCarthy said.
