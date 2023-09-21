https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/poland-calls-out-ukraine-over-grain-dispute-ag-garland-gets-grilled-in-hearings-and-migrant-crisis-1113545309.html

Poland Calls Out Ukraine Over Grain Dispute, AG Garland Gets Grilled in Hearings, and Migrant Crisis

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Senator JD Vance's questions Ukraine spokesperson Sarah Ashton-Cirillo US funding, and India accuses Canada of harboring terrorists.

Hamza Azhar Salam - Pakistani Journalist and the Founder and Editor of The Pakistani Daily | No Hard Evidence about IMF Deal for Pakistan, Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Support in Pakistan, and Imran Khan Stated the US was involved in His Ouster from Office Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media | AG Merrick Garland was Questioned by Congress, Hunter Biden's Legal Team is Using Every Defense Possible, Republicans Have Failed the January 6th Prisoners Susan Pai - Immigration Attorney | Chicago Resident Want the Border Closed, The Biden Administration is Questioned about its Immigration Numbers, and Both Political Sides are Upset with Biden's Immigration PolicyMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Poland Threatens to Stop Arming Ukraine, Ukraine Takes Poland to the WTO, and Germany Has Yet to Send Cruise Missiles to Ukraine In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Hamza Azhar Salam about the Intercept's report about an alleged IMF bailout, the economic crisis in Pakistan, and how Pakistan values both relationships with Ukraine and Russia. Hamza explained the accusations in the Intercept's report of an alleged IMF bailout for Pakistan, in exchange for an arms deal for Ukraine. Hamza spoke about Imran Khan's past allegations of US involvement in his ouster, for not supporting the conflict in Pakistan.Rachel spoke with Steve Gill about the Merrick Garland testimony, the amount of FBI confidential human sources on January 6th, and Republicans' failure to obtain and release the January 6th surveillance footage. Steve talked about the Attorney General's testimony in front of Congress and how AG Garland could not explain why he appointed US Attorney David C. Weiss to the Hunter Biden case.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Susan Pai about the local governments across the US request for more funds from Washington DC, US citizens question why the border is not closed, and the backlogs on asylum claims. Susan discussed how people on the left and the right are upset about the Biden administration's handling of the migrant crisis and the migrant data numbers reported by the Biden administration.Rachel spoke with Mark Sleboda about the recent issues between Ukraine and Poland, the German Foreign Minister's comments on Germany's cruise missiles for Ukraine, and the farmers in Poland upset with Ukraine. Mark discussed the stance of Poland on Ukrainian grain and bans multiple Ukrainian products. Mark talked about how Poland compared President Zelensky to a "drowning man".The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

