Russian Air Defense Downs 5 Storm Shadow Missiles, 75 Ukrainian Drones in Past Day

© AP Photo / Lewis Joly The Storm Shadow cruise missile is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, Monday, June 19, 2023. France will deliver deep-strike missiles to Ukraine as part of increased efforts to help with the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday July 11, 2023 at the NATO summit in Vilnius. France has been weighing whether to send Scalp missiles, the equivalent of the British Storm Shadow missiles, to Ukraine.