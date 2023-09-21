https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/ukraine-and-poland-at-odds-after-zelensky-creates-rift-over-unga-accusations-1113537980.html

Ukraine and Poland at Odds After Zelensky Creates Rift Over UNGA Accusations

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Zelensky at the UNGA.

Ukraine and Poland at Odds after Zelensky Creates Rift Over UNGA Accusations On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Zelensky at the UNGA.

Scottie Nell Hughes - Conservative CommentatorSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMitch Roschelle - Media commentator/Thought LeaderMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystThe show begins with Conservative Commentator Scottie Nell Hughes joining to share her perspective on Trump visiting Detroit, and the UAW Strike.Then, Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joins to discuss Ray Epps facing charges for his role in Jan. 6, and the accusations of him being a federal agent.The second hour kicks off with Media Commentator Mitch Roschelle unraveling the legal woes of the Biden family, including the impeachment inquiry into POTUS and Hunter Biden pleading not guilty on gun charges.The show closes with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his expertise on the latest out of Ukraine and Zelenksy's speech at the UNGA.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

