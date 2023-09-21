US Congress Members Rally to Oppose White House Bankrolling 'Indefinite Conflict' in Ukraine
18:19 GMT 21.09.2023 (Updated: 18:26 GMT 21.09.2023)
© AP Photo / Gemunu AmarasingheThe U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022.
While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the US to coax even more support for the Kiev regime, a number of American lawmakers stepped forward to vocally oppose the way the White House keeps throwing taxpayers’ money at the country.
In a letter penned to the director of the Office of Management and Budget, a group of US Republican Senators have shared their concerns about the Biden administration’s apparent commitment to back the Kiev regime seemingly indefinitely.
The signatories of the letter – including Senators JD Vance, Rand Paul, Mike Braun and Tommy Tuberville, as well as members of Congress Paul A. Gossar, Chip Roy and Dan Bishop – point out that, while the US has “appropriated $114 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine” since February 2022, this amount “does not reflect the full picture, which includes transferred and reprogrammed funds.”
“The vast majority of the Congress remains unaware of how much the United States has spent to date in total on this conflict, information which is necessary for the Congress to prudently exercise its appropriations power. It is difficult to envision a benign explanation for this lack of clarity,” the letter states.
While the White House apparently seems poised to support the conflict in Ukraine “of an indeterminate nature, based on a strategy that is unclear, to achieve a goal yet to be articulated to the public or the Congress,” the letter’s authors insist that the people of the United States “deserve to know what their money has gone to.”
Until the US government provides answers to the questions posed in the letter – such as, for example, what is the US strategy in the Ukrainian conflict, what is Joe Biden’s exit plan, and what the Biden administration defines as victory in said conflict – the signatories insist on opposing the White House’s request for additional funds.
“Yesterday at a classified briefing over Ukraine, it became clear that America is being asked to fund an indefinite conflict with unlimited resources,” JD Vance wrote in a social media post featuring the letter in question. “Enough is enough. To these and future requests, my colleagues and I say: NO.”
Since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, the Biden administration provided billions of dollars’ worth of funding and military hardware to the regime in Kiev, effectively bankrolling the Ukrainian war machine amid the veritable collapse of the Ukrainian economy.
This generous assistance, however, does not seem to help Kiev achieve victory on the battlefield, and it remains unclear how much of this generous supplies were lost due to rampant corruption in Ukraine.