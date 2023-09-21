https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/us-congress-members-rally-to-oppose-white-house-bankrolling-indefinite-conflict-in-ukraine-1113564907.html

US Congress Members Rally to Oppose White House Bankrolling 'Indefinite Conflict' in Ukraine

A number of American lawmakers stepped forward to vocally oppose the way the White House keeps throwing taxpayers’ money at Ukraine.

In a letter penned to the director of the Office of Management and Budget, a group of US Republican Senators have shared their concerns about the Biden administration’s apparent commitment to back the Kiev regime seemingly indefinitely.The signatories of the letter – including Senators JD Vance, Rand Paul, Mike Braun and Tommy Tuberville, as well as members of Congress Paul A. Gossar, Chip Roy and Dan Bishop – point out that, while the US has “appropriated $114 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine” since February 2022, this amount “does not reflect the full picture, which includes transferred and reprogrammed funds.”While the White House apparently seems poised to support the conflict in Ukraine “of an indeterminate nature, based on a strategy that is unclear, to achieve a goal yet to be articulated to the public or the Congress,” the letter’s authors insist that the people of the United States “deserve to know what their money has gone to.”Until the US government provides answers to the questions posed in the letter – such as, for example, what is the US strategy in the Ukrainian conflict, what is Joe Biden’s exit plan, and what the Biden administration defines as victory in said conflict – the signatories insist on opposing the White House’s request for additional funds.Since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, the Biden administration provided billions of dollars’ worth of funding and military hardware to the regime in Kiev, effectively bankrolling the Ukrainian war machine amid the veritable collapse of the Ukrainian economy.This generous assistance, however, does not seem to help Kiev achieve victory on the battlefield, and it remains unclear how much of this generous supplies were lost due to rampant corruption in Ukraine.

