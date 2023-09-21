https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/zelensky-and-biden-use-unga-to-bolster-anti-russia-rhetoric-1113540311.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the speeches of President Zelensky and President Biden bolstering the anti-Russian rhetoric during the United Nations General Assembly.

Elijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentRon Aledo: Former CIA contractor, former Joint Staff Intelligence officer at the PentagonScott Sands: Ohio-based Host of The Scott Sands Show and Senior VP ProgrammingLarry Ward: Political Commentator and President of the Constitutional Rights PACIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the New York Times article that revealed the September 6 missile strike on Konstantinovka was actually a Ukrainian missile and not a Russian attack like the Kiev regime previously claimed.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by former CIA contractor Ron Aledo to discuss how President Biden and President Zelensky used the United Nations General Assembly’s platform for their own war interests, asking allies and others to aid Ukraine against Moscow.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to radio host Scott Sands about the UAW strike as it enters its fifth day after they warn of an expansion of strikes unless it sees major progress in contract negotiations by Friday. Later, political commentator Larry Ward joins to discuss how the Biden administration has acknowledged the strikes compared to Presidential candidate Donald Trump giving his support to the union workers showing up in Detroit and skipping the GOP debate next week.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

