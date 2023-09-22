https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/almost-half-of-us-fleet-of-f-35s-not-capable-of-flying-at-any-time---watchdog-1113572686.html

Almost Half of US' F-35 Fleet Not Capable of Flying at Any Time - Watchdog

Almost Half of US' F-35 Fleet Not Capable of Flying at Any Time - Watchdog

Almost half the F-35 Joint Strike Fighters that are supposed to be operational are not capable of flying and it will cost $1.3 trillion to keep them operational, the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a new report.

2023-09-22T01:10+0000

2023-09-22T01:10+0000

2023-09-22T01:10+0000

military

us government accountability office (gao)

joe biden

f-35

us military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107969/97/1079699775_0:62:1650:990_1920x0_80_0_0_6d08869402a8a7e9bbb3e5d4bbdc583d.jpg

"The F-35 fleet mission capable rate - the percentage of time the aircraft can perform one of its tasked missions - was about 55% in March 2023, far below program goals," the report said on Thursday. The GAO called this level of operational readiness "unacceptably low." Organizational-level maintenance has also been affected by a lack of technical data and training, the report added. It will cost $1.3 trillion to keep the full F-35 fleet operational and flying even if or when all the repair and maintenance bottlenecks, as well as ongoing development problems with the aircraft's cannon, ejector seat, software and hardware are fixed, the report said.However, despite the downfalls associated with the F-35 program, the report also determined that the Biden administration and the Department of Defense remain committed to a $1.7 trillion expenditure on buying a total of 2,500 F-35s for the US armed forces."In the coming decades, the Department of Defense plans to spend an estimated $1.7 trillion on nearly 2,500 F-35s," the report stated, acknowledging that the majority of the funds will go to operating, maintaining, and repairing the aircraft.The F-35 aircraft now represents a growing portion of the Defense Department's tactical aviation fleet with about 450 of the aircraft fielded, the GAO said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/lost-it-in-the-weather-audio-leaked-from-zombie-f-35-crash-1113543970.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us government accountability office, f-35 joint strike fighter program, f-35 program downfalls, us military readiness