International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/ancient-lincoln-logs-suggest-human-ancestors-were-more-clever-than-previously-thought-1113574579.html
Wooden Artifacts Suggest Human Ancestors Were Wittier Than We Thought
Wooden Artifacts Suggest Human Ancestors Were Wittier Than We Thought
Archeologists uncovered interlocking pieces of pieces of wood in Africa that may suggest an ancient structure built by human ancestors.
2023-09-22T04:17+0000
2023-09-22T04:37+0000
beyond politics
zambia
science & tech
wood
study
scientific study
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079904806_0:110:1281:830_1920x0_80_0_0_0ca9a68ea14540d5b4fc17a3cb682cbb.jpg
Researchers published an article in the journal Nature on Wednesday detailing surprising findings that may help reshape our understanding of some of our earliest predecessors.The article, entitled “Evidence for the earliest structural use of wood at least 476,000 years ago,” describes findings near Kalambo Falls in modern-day Zambia.There, archeologists unearthed two large logs with carved grooves that allowed them to fit together. Luminescence dating suggests the object would’ve been constructed in the Early Stone Age.The finding surprised researchers because Homo heidelbergensis, the human ancestor living at the time, was thought to be nomadic – a built structure suggests an entirely different kind of lifestyle. The finding also implies our species at the time was more intellectual than previously thought.Hand axes, carving tools and other equipment found close by seemingly confirm the existence of a built wooden structure, perhaps serving as a walkway or a foundation for a shelter. Previously, the oldest known wooden structure was thought to date back to 9000 BC.Wooden artifacts are rare because the material is far less likely to be preserved over time than stone or other materials. Precise conditions at the archeological site ensured the structure was preserved under a high water table. The find suggests human ancestors at this period of history might have used wood as a building material far more than previously assumed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/metalhead-earth-sized-exoplanet-made-mainly-of-iron-likely-remnant-core-of-much-larger-world-1113569906.html
zambia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079904806_13:0:1154:856_1920x0_80_0_0_c5c20a529a00f4252816a1f3bab84f6d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
archaeologists, interlocking wood structures found in present-day zambia
archaeologists, interlocking wood structures found in present-day zambia

Wooden Artifacts Suggest Human Ancestors Were Wittier Than We Thought

04:17 GMT 22.09.2023 (Updated: 04:37 GMT 22.09.2023)
CC0 / / Archaeology Tools
Archaeology Tools - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Archeologists uncovered interlocking pieces of pieces of wood in Africa that may suggest an ancient structure built by human ancestors.
Researchers published an article in the journal Nature on Wednesday detailing surprising findings that may help reshape our understanding of some of our earliest predecessors.
The article, entitled “Evidence for the earliest structural use of wood at least 476,000 years ago,” describes findings near Kalambo Falls in modern-day Zambia.
There, archeologists unearthed two large logs with carved grooves that allowed them to fit together. Luminescence dating suggests the object would’ve been constructed in the Early Stone Age.
The finding surprised researchers because Homo heidelbergensis, the human ancestor living at the time, was thought to be nomadic – a built structure suggests an entirely different kind of lifestyle. The finding also implies our species at the time was more intellectual than previously thought.
During the day, the exoplanet GJ 367b (shown here in an artist’s rendering) is so hot, the iron it holds could almost begin to melt - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2023
Beyond Politics
Earth-Sized Exoplanet ‘Made Mainly of Iron’ Likely Remnant Core of Much Larger World
Yesterday, 21:02 GMT
Hand axes, carving tools and other equipment found close by seemingly confirm the existence of a built wooden structure, perhaps serving as a walkway or a foundation for a shelter. Previously, the oldest known wooden structure was thought to date back to 9000 BC.
Wooden artifacts are rare because the material is far less likely to be preserved over time than stone or other materials. Precise conditions at the archeological site ensured the structure was preserved under a high water table. The find suggests human ancestors at this period of history might have used wood as a building material far more than previously assumed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала