International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/another-ukrainian-missile-strike-on-sevastopol-possible---governor-1113580631.html
Another Ukrainian Missile Strike on Sevastopol Possible - Governor
Another Ukrainian Missile Strike on Sevastopol Possible - Governor
MOSCOW, September 22 (Sputnik) - The city of Sevastopol could be under another attack, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Friday. 22.09.2023, Sputnik International
2023-09-22T10:42+0000
2023-09-22T10:52+0000
ukrainian crisis
russia's special operation in ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110916171_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55538a4e6bbd5219738ba2009805f629.jpg
Earlier in the day, Razvozhaev said that the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol came under a missile attack."Attention! Another attack is possible. Please do not go to the city center. Do not leave the buildings. All those who are near the fleet headquarters — at the sound of the siren, proceed to shelters. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia are working on the spot. An airmobile group is ready. Backup equipment has been provided," Razvozhaev said on Telegram.Emergency teams are taking all measures to eliminate the fire as soon as possible, the official added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110916171_218:0:2949:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0eaa1194ad71e2a184ad7de4e53c4414.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian crisis

Another Ukrainian Missile Strike on Sevastopol Possible - Governor

10:42 GMT 22.09.2023 (Updated: 10:52 GMT 22.09.2023)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov / Go to the mediabankWarships are seen during naval drills staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia.
Warships are seen during naval drills staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
MOSCOW, September 22 (Sputnik) - The city of Sevastopol could be under another attack, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Razvozhaev said that the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol came under a missile attack.
"Attention! Another attack is possible. Please do not go to the city center. Do not leave the buildings. All those who are near the fleet headquarters — at the sound of the siren, proceed to shelters. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia are working on the spot. An airmobile group is ready. Backup equipment has been provided," Razvozhaev said on Telegram.
Emergency teams are taking all measures to eliminate the fire as soon as possible, the official added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала