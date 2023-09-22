https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/another-ukrainian-missile-strike-on-sevastopol-possible---governor-1113580631.html

Another Ukrainian Missile Strike on Sevastopol Possible - Governor

MOSCOW, September 22 (Sputnik) - The city of Sevastopol could be under another attack, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Friday. 22.09.2023, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, Razvozhaev said that the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol came under a missile attack."Attention! Another attack is possible. Please do not go to the city center. Do not leave the buildings. All those who are near the fleet headquarters — at the sound of the siren, proceed to shelters. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia are working on the spot. An airmobile group is ready. Backup equipment has been provided," Razvozhaev said on Telegram.Emergency teams are taking all measures to eliminate the fire as soon as possible, the official added.

ukrainian crisis