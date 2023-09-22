https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/another-ukrainian-missile-strike-on-sevastopol-possible---governor-1113580631.html
Another Ukrainian Missile Strike on Sevastopol Possible - Governor
Another Ukrainian Missile Strike on Sevastopol Possible - Governor
MOSCOW, September 22 (Sputnik) - The city of Sevastopol could be under another attack, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Friday. 22.09.2023, Sputnik International
2023-09-22T10:42+0000
2023-09-22T10:42+0000
2023-09-22T10:52+0000
ukrainian crisis
russia's special operation in ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110916171_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55538a4e6bbd5219738ba2009805f629.jpg
Earlier in the day, Razvozhaev said that the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol came under a missile attack."Attention! Another attack is possible. Please do not go to the city center. Do not leave the buildings. All those who are near the fleet headquarters — at the sound of the siren, proceed to shelters. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia are working on the spot. An airmobile group is ready. Backup equipment has been provided," Razvozhaev said on Telegram.Emergency teams are taking all measures to eliminate the fire as soon as possible, the official added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110916171_218:0:2949:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0eaa1194ad71e2a184ad7de4e53c4414.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis
Another Ukrainian Missile Strike on Sevastopol Possible - Governor
10:42 GMT 22.09.2023 (Updated: 10:52 GMT 22.09.2023)
Being updated
MOSCOW, September 22 (Sputnik) - The city of Sevastopol could be under another attack, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Razvozhaev said that the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol came under a missile attack.
"Attention! Another attack is possible. Please do not go to the city center. Do not leave the buildings. All those who are near the fleet headquarters — at the sound of the siren, proceed to shelters. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia are working on the spot. An airmobile group is ready. Backup equipment has been provided," Razvozhaev said on Telegram.
Emergency teams are taking all measures to eliminate the fire as soon as possible, the official added.