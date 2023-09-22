https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/barack-obama-faces-the-consequences-of-his-war-on-libya-1113569649.html

Barack Obama Faces The Consequences of His War on Libya

Six Years Since Hurricane Maria, Syria President Bashar Al-Assad Visits China, Sunak Delays UK Climate Goals

syria

china

united kingdom (uk)

climate change

libya

ukraine

voting rights

Barack Obama Confronts The Consequences of His War on Libya Six Years Since Hurricane Maria, Syria President Bashar Al-Assad Visits China, Sunak Delays UK Climate Goals

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Libre X Sankara, poet, cultural worker, educator and organizer with the Troika Kollective to discuss the anniversary of Hurricane Maria and how it intensified the colonial relationship between the island and the US, how Maria complicated the issue of food insecurity on the island, and how Maria intensified gentrification on the island as the combination of tax breaks and the destruction from the hurricane allowed wealthy individuals and corporations to buy up land.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Kovalik, an adjunct professor of International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, author of the forthcoming book, “Nicaragua: A History of US Intervention & Resistance” to discuss Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s visit to China and how this should be understood in the context of Syria’s civil war, how this fits into the emergence of China’s influence in the Middle East following the peace deal brokered between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and why Syria is reaching out now as the civil war continues to rage on.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Roger McKenzie, International Editor of the Morning Star, the world’s only daily socialist newspaper in the English language to discuss UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement that the UK will be delaying some of its net-zero carbon emission measures and how that relates to the political climate in the country, how this move will impact politics in the UK as the Conservative Party’s popularity continues to decline and the party deals with infighting, and how the Labour Party may respond to this decision as an election seems to be on the horizon.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss Barack Obama’s culpability in the devastating floods in Libya and why his calls for charity in the affected area ring hollow, Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the US as the Biden administration reportedly prepares to announce yet another tranche of military assistance to the country, and why Black politicians seem to not care about continuing attacks on Black voting rights.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

