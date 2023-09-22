https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/merrick-garland-grilled-by-house-committee-over-politicalization-of-doj-1113565175.html

Merrick Garland Grilled by House Committee Over Politicalization of DOJ

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as AG Merrick Garland being grilled on Capitol Hill.

Ted Harvey - Former Colorado State Senator and Chairman of StopJoe.comSteven Hayes - Chairman & President of FairTaxDr. George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute & AuthorDan Kovalik - Human & Labor Rights LawyerThe show begins with Former Colorado State Senator and Chairman of StopJoe.com sharing his perspective on Merrick Garland's hours-long testimony and his relationship with the DOJ investigation into Hunter Biden.Then, Chairman & President of FairTax Steven Hayes weighs in on an imminent government shutdown, and divisions within the GOP.The second hour kicks off with Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute, Dr. George Szamuely, weighing in on Ukraine's dispute with Poland over bans on its grain exports, amid the PM announcing he won't be sending weapons to Ukraine.The show closes with Human & Labor Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik sharing his perspective on a UK MP requesting the demonetization of British comedian Russell Brand.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

