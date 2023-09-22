Nearly 3,000 Villages Were Affected by Devastating Morocco Earthquake

On September 9, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco 77 kilometers (48 miles) southwest of the city of Marrakesh with a population of 839,000 people. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers, and was followed by at least four aftershocks of up to 4.8-magnitude.

According to data from the Moroccan Interior Ministry, the quake killed 2,946 people and injured more than 5,600. King Mohammed VI declared a three-day mourning in the country.