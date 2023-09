https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/nearly-3000-villages-were-affected-by-devastating-morocco-earthquake-1113596367.html

Nearly 3,000 Villages Were Affected by Devastating Morocco Earthquake

Almost 3,000 villages with a total population of over 2.8 million people have been affected by the devastating earthquake in Morocco, media reported on Friday.

The figure was announced during a joint meeting of the financial committees of both houses of the Moroccan parliament, state media reported, adding that the session reviewed the measures taken by the government to deal with the aftermath of the earthquake.A total of 2,930 municipalities with a population of more than 2.8 million people were affected, while the number of collapsed buildings reached 59,647, with 32% of them completely destroyed, the report said. Moroccan media reported Wednesday that Rabat intends to spend 120 billion Moroccan dirhams ($11.7 billion) over the next five years to rebuild earthquake-hit areas. The five-year program will reportedly cover six regions of the country with a total population of about 4.2 million people.

