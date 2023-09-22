https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/poland-and-ukraine-at-odds-lula-defends-cuba-zelensky-facing-opposition-1113571892.html

Poland and Ukraine at Odds; Lula Defends Cuba; Zelensky Facing Opposition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received a cold reception in the United States as he begged for more money to fund his extremist regime.

Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss Eastern Europe. Polish officials are turning against the Zelensky regime. Dr. Oualaalou says that 90 percent of the grain transfer went through Poland and the local farmers suffered. Also, he says that elections in the US and Poland are a significant factor. Dr. Oualaalou recently spoke with several people in Poland who told him they are not in favor of further support for Ukraine's extremist regime.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine and Russia. NATO drills near the Russian border raise the risk of escalation. Regis Tremblay says that Russia and China are going about the business of economic cooperation and using diplomacy rather than force.Obi Egbuna, activist and US Representative for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss the Global South. The end of French colonialism in Africa may be at hand as numerous local nations come together in military and economic alliance. Mr. Egbuna argues that Africa has been dominated by civilian neo-colonialism. He says that imperialism will find its grave in Africa. He says that the current military and economic alliance follows the model of President Kwame Nkrumah who joined Guinea in the late 1950's.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the UAW strike. The UAW strike is continuing and may be spreading to other industries. Dr. Jack says that striking at just three plants will not hurt the auto industry much and the UAW does not have much of a strike fund to hold out in the long term. He also says that the Democrats will not likely intervene. He says that the GOP will likely be able to take advantage of the situation and will have some success because the Dems have failed to act.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. President Assad has accepted an invitation to meet with President Xi of China. Laith Marouf says that Assad was in a stadium at the opening of the Asian games. Also, multiple agreements will be signed between China and Syria related to the reconstruction of the beleaguered nation. The situation in Syria is very dire due to US Ceasar sanctions. He also said that the sanctioned world is joining the Belt and road initiative.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Volodymyr Zelensky. The Speaker of the US House of Representatives has rejected the idea of President Zelensky addressing members of Congress. Mark Sleboda says that Zelensky may be trying to crush his political opposition. Also, he believes that age-old cultural issues between Poland and Ukraine are causing the Polish government to distance itself from the Zelensky regime because 78% of Poles oppose continued aid to Ukraine.Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to discuss US Lawfare. The Biden administration's legal attack on President Trump will create massive future problems for progressives. Misty Winston says that this is about the government against the people. They look to separate us into teams and set us against each other. Also, we must oppose the charges against Trump because those same tactics will be used against the left.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. US households have been turned upside down by high-interest rates. Dr. Tauheed says that salaries in terms of real wages have not increased since the 1970s. Inflation is fairly stable but the major increase in costs has been in housing and autos. He also says that people are increasingly using their credit cards to finance their lives which will create an additional debt bubble.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

