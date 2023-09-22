https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/teenage-girl-pleads-un-to-stop-ukraine-from-killing-innocent-children-with-western-weapons-1113591308.html
Lugansk Girl Pleads UN to Stop Ukraine From Killing Innocent Children With Western Weapons
17:35 GMT 22.09.2023 (Updated: 17:42 GMT 22.09.2023)
Faina Savenkova, a teenage girl who lives in the city of Lugansk in Donbass, has pleaded UN Security Council members to help stop the Kiev regime from shelling peaceful cities and murdering children.
Addressing the UN in a video she recorded in the ruins of the High School Number Seven in Lugansk, Savenkova explained that the ruined building was not a depot or a military installation.
“Ordinary kids used to study at this school. But Ukraine destroyed it while shelling our city in 2014,” the girl lamented. “Alas, this school, which survived World War II, cannot be rebuilt, just like the children, whose deaths Ukraine is responsible for, cannot be brought back to life.”
The current situation, however, has become even worse as the US and European powers supply “terrible weapons” to Kiev – weapons that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky uses to “destroy peaceful cities” and kill their residents, Faina said.
“I want to address the UN: the world does not need World War III, the world does not need more innocent children dying. I want to thank those who understand that and do not support the Ukrainian government’s crimes against humanity.”
In 2021, Faina also recorded a video address to the UNSC, asking its members to keep in mind that the children of Donbass also have the right to childhood and a peaceful life. This action got Savenkova, who was 12 at the time, branded as an “enemy of Ukraine” by the infamous Ukrainian neo-Nazi website Myrotvorets (Peacemaker).