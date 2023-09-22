International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/teenage-girl-pleads-un-to-stop-ukraine-from-killing-innocent-children-with-western-weapons-1113591308.html
Lugansk Girl Pleads UN to Stop Ukraine From Killing Innocent Children With Western Weapons
Lugansk Girl Pleads UN to Stop Ukraine From Killing Innocent Children With Western Weapons
“Ordinary kids used to study at this school. But Ukraine destroyed it while shelling our city in 2014,” the girl lamented. “Alas, this school, which survived World War II, cannot be rebuilt, just like the children, whose deaths Ukraine is responsible for, cannot be brought back to life.”
2023-09-22T17:35+0000
2023-09-22T17:42+0000
world
russia
lugansk
un security council (unsc)
the united nations (un)
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/16/1113590926_0:1:652:367_1920x0_80_0_0_7c71f979a813a6ffc8ff55ca4ea72bae.png
Addressing the UN in a video she recorded in the ruins of the High School Number Seven in Lugansk, Savenkova explained that the ruined building was not a depot or a military installation.“Ordinary kids used to study at this school. But Ukraine destroyed it while shelling our city in 2014,” the girl lamented. “Alas, this school, which survived World War II, cannot be rebuilt, just like the children, whose deaths Ukraine is responsible for, cannot be brought back to life.”The current situation, however, has become even worse as the US and European powers supply “terrible weapons” to Kiev – weapons that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky uses to “destroy peaceful cities” and kill their residents, Faina said.In 2021, Faina also recorded a video address to the UNSC, asking its members to keep in mind that the children of Donbass also have the right to childhood and a peaceful life. This action got Savenkova, who was 12 at the time, branded as an “enemy of Ukraine” by the infamous Ukrainian neo-Nazi website Myrotvorets (Peacemaker).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/forgotten-angels-how-ukrainian-forces-killed-donbass-children-1112191317.html
russia
lugansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
A girl from Lugansk addressing the UN from a school destroyed by the UAF in 2014
A girl from Lugansk addressing the UN from a school destroyed by the UAF in 2014
2023-09-22T17:35+0000
true
PT2M20S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/16/1113590926_81:0:570:367_1920x0_80_0_0_3f36c2b050a91ad6b9beaeede7370701.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
western aid to ukraine, civilians killed by ukraine, civilian casualties in ukrainian conflict,
western aid to ukraine, civilians killed by ukraine, civilian casualties in ukrainian conflict,

Lugansk Girl Pleads UN to Stop Ukraine From Killing Innocent Children With Western Weapons

17:35 GMT 22.09.2023 (Updated: 17:42 GMT 22.09.2023)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Faina Savenkova, a teenage girl who lives in the city of Lugansk in Donbass, has pleaded UN Security Council members to help stop the Kiev regime from shelling peaceful cities and murdering children.
Addressing the UN in a video she recorded in the ruins of the High School Number Seven in Lugansk, Savenkova explained that the ruined building was not a depot or a military installation.
“Ordinary kids used to study at this school. But Ukraine destroyed it while shelling our city in 2014,” the girl lamented. “Alas, this school, which survived World War II, cannot be rebuilt, just like the children, whose deaths Ukraine is responsible for, cannot be brought back to life.”
The current situation, however, has become even worse as the US and European powers supply “terrible weapons” to Kiev – weapons that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky uses to “destroy peaceful cities” and kill their residents, Faina said.

“I want to address the UN: the world does not need World War III, the world does not need more innocent children dying. I want to thank those who understand that and do not support the Ukrainian government’s crimes against humanity.”

Rally in Donetsk in memory of children who died during the conflict in Donbass - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2023
World
Forgotten Angels: How Ukrainian Forces Killed Donbass Children
27 July, 17:17 GMT
In 2021, Faina also recorded a video address to the UNSC, asking its members to keep in mind that the children of Donbass also have the right to childhood and a peaceful life. This action got Savenkova, who was 12 at the time, branded as an “enemy of Ukraine” by the infamous Ukrainian neo-Nazi website Myrotvorets (Peacemaker).
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала