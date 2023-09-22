https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/teenage-girl-pleads-un-to-stop-ukraine-from-killing-innocent-children-with-western-weapons-1113591308.html

Lugansk Girl Pleads UN to Stop Ukraine From Killing Innocent Children With Western Weapons

Addressing the UN in a video she recorded in the ruins of the High School Number Seven in Lugansk, Savenkova explained that the ruined building was not a depot or a military installation.“Ordinary kids used to study at this school. But Ukraine destroyed it while shelling our city in 2014,” the girl lamented. “Alas, this school, which survived World War II, cannot be rebuilt, just like the children, whose deaths Ukraine is responsible for, cannot be brought back to life.”The current situation, however, has become even worse as the US and European powers supply “terrible weapons” to Kiev – weapons that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky uses to “destroy peaceful cities” and kill their residents, Faina said.In 2021, Faina also recorded a video address to the UNSC, asking its members to keep in mind that the children of Donbass also have the right to childhood and a peaceful life. This action got Savenkova, who was 12 at the time, branded as an “enemy of Ukraine” by the infamous Ukrainian neo-Nazi website Myrotvorets (Peacemaker).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/forgotten-angels-how-ukrainian-forces-killed-donbass-children-1112191317.html

