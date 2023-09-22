https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/ukraine-attacks-historic-building-of-black-sea-fleet-hq-in-sevastopol-kills-one-military---mod-1113582916.html
Ukraine Attacks Historic Building of Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol, One Serviceman Missing - MoD
ukrainian crisis
Ukraine Attacks Historic Building of Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol, One Serviceman Missing - MoD
11:53 GMT 22.09.2023 (Updated: 12:30 GMT 22.09.2023)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A missile strike on Sevastopol damaged the historical building of the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters, and one serviceman went missing, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Kiev launched a missile strike on Sevastopol and the Russian air defense shot down 5 missiles, the ministry reported.
"As a result of the attack, the historic building of the Black Sea Fleet headquarters was damaged. According to the available information, one serviceman went missing," the ministry said.
Lately, MoD clarified that one soldier went missing.