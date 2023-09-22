International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Attacks Historic Building of Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol, One Serviceman Missing - MoD
Ukraine Attacks Historic Building of Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol, One Serviceman Missing - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A missile strike on Sevastopol damaged the historical building of the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters, and one serviceman went missing... 22.09.2023, Sputnik International
Kiev launched a missile strike on Sevastopol and the Russian air defense shot down 5 missiles, the ministry reported."As a result of the attack, the historic building of the Black Sea Fleet headquarters was damaged. According to the available information, one serviceman went missing," the ministry said.Lately, MoD clarified that one soldier went missing.
Ukraine Attacks Historic Building of Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol, One Serviceman Missing - MoD

11:53 GMT 22.09.2023 (Updated: 12:30 GMT 22.09.2023)
Balaklava bay on the Gerakleysky peninsula on the southwestern coast of Crimea, in the Balaklavsky district of Sevastopol.
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A missile strike on Sevastopol damaged the historical building of the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters, and one serviceman went missing, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Kiev launched a missile strike on Sevastopol and the Russian air defense shot down 5 missiles, the ministry reported.
"As a result of the attack, the historic building of the Black Sea Fleet headquarters was damaged. According to the available information, one serviceman went missing," the ministry said.
Lately, MoD clarified that one soldier went missing.
