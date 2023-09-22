https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/us-awards-12bln-to-enhance-space-force-systems-1113575027.html
US Awards $1.2Bln to Enrich Space Force Systems
The Aerospace Corporation has been awarded a contract worth more than $1.2 billion to provide systems engineering and integration support to a US Space Force agency, the Department of Defense said in a press release.
"The Aerospace Corp., El Segundo, California, has been awarded a $1,217,826,697... contract for systems engineering and integration support for the National Space Community," the release said on Thursday. Space Systems Command, a US Space Force agency, at El Segundo, California is the contracting activity that will oversee the work, the Defense Department said. Work on the contract is expected to be completed by September of 2024, the release said.
04:32 GMT 22.09.2023 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 22.09.2023)
