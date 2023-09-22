International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/us-awards-12bln-to-enhance-space-force-systems-1113575027.html
US Awards $1.2Bln to Enrich Space Force Systems
US Awards $1.2Bln to Enrich Space Force Systems
The Aerospace Corporation has been awarded a contract worth more than $1.2 billion to provide systems engineering and integration support to a US Space Force agency, the Department of Defense said in a press release.
2023-09-22T04:32+0000
2023-09-22T04:39+0000
military
us
us space force (ussf)
defense department
space
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108240794_0:164:3058:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_e365d9ef33ae5bb570ca0cce03848701.jpg
"The Aerospace Corp., El Segundo, California, has been awarded a $1,217,826,697... contract for systems engineering and integration support for the National Space Community," the release said on Thursday. Space Systems Command, a US Space Force agency, at El Segundo, California is the contracting activity that will oversee the work, the Defense Department said. Work on the contract is expected to be completed by September of 2024, the release said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/us-new-spy-satellite-constellation-another-small-step-toward-militarization-of-space-1111012686.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108240794_165:0:2894:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_680f882aea3c346b3cb6c70f5f57472e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military, us space force, militarization of space, space force, space military
military, us space force, militarization of space, space force, space military

US Awards $1.2Bln to Enrich Space Force Systems

04:32 GMT 22.09.2023 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 22.09.2023)
© Staff Sgt. Kayla WhiteIn this photo released by the US Air Force, Capt. Ryan Vickers stands for a photo to display his new service tapes after taking his oath of office to transfer from the US Air Force to the US Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
In this photo released by the US Air Force, Capt. Ryan Vickers stands for a photo to display his new service tapes after taking his oath of office to transfer from the US Air Force to the US Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2023
© Staff Sgt. Kayla White
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Aerospace Corporation has been awarded a contract worth more than $1.2 billion to provide systems engineering and integration support to a US Space Force agency, the Department of Defense said in a press release.
"The Aerospace Corp., El Segundo, California, has been awarded a $1,217,826,697... contract for systems engineering and integration support for the National Space Community," the release said on Thursday.
Delta IV heavy rocket successfully propelled a US spy satellite into space from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, the United Launch Alliance announced. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2023
Military
US' New Spy Satellite Constellation: Another Small Step Toward Militarization of Space
8 June, 19:15 GMT
Space Systems Command, a US Space Force agency, at El Segundo, California is the contracting activity that will oversee the work, the Defense Department said.
Work on the contract is expected to be completed by September of 2024, the release said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала